Defense questions accuser in spiritual healer's 2nd rape trial

It was the defense's turn to examine the alleged victim on the stand as the sexual assault case against Frank "Ko" San Nicolas, a former Port Authority of Guam police officer and known suruhanu, continued Tuesday in the courtroom of Superior Court of Guam Judge Arthur Barcinas.

San Nicolas is accused of taking the woman to a remote cave for a spiritual massage in May 2020, which led to the alleged rape.

Defense attorney Jay Arriola queried the victim on a number of details, including her background as a dancer and the clothes she was wearing the day of the alleged assault. Arriola also asked whether she had any experience or training in massage, and whether she had been trained on how to deal with aggressive patrons as a dancer. The woman said no to both.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Some of these details surfaced again in the afternoon, when the defense wanted to show the jury the clothes she was wearing and photos of the stage in the local strip club where she was hired to work. Arriola had shown the woman a photo of a stage in the morning, but it was a stage from the wrong club.

However, the photos that Arriola wanted to show later in the day included other women in suggestive poses, according to the prosecutor, Assistant Attorney General Richelle Canto. She objected to the admission of the clothes and photos in the trial, deeming them irrelevant.

Testimony in the case indicated that the clothes were not worn at the time of the alleged sexual assault and that the clothes were later washed, according to Canto, who added that the jury did not need to hold and see the clothing to determine whether the alleged sex was consensual or nonconsensual.

As for the club stage photos, the only relevance they would have is to "taint" the jury as to who the woman is and what she does, Canto said. The woman had also testified earlier that she was no longer working at the strip club at the time of the alleged incident.

Arriola argued that the clothes were "extremely" relevant due to the amount of testimony about them. The woman also provided testimony about what is performed on stage, Arriola said.

Canto said that even if it was just a photo of a stage, the prosecution would still object because being a dancer does not make it more or less probable that the victim said "no," adding that its inclusion would be highly prejudicial for the woman.

The judge said the context of the defense's affirmative defense of consent involves training and work history.

Canto said the woman's profession didn't matter, and if the court considered the stage photo relevant to consent, then the court is saying that being a dancer or any other profession involving sexual gratification would make that person's consent mean less than that of a person working as an attorney or in another profession.

Barcinas said the court is recognizing that the defense presented evidence of consent and it had been argued that the woman's training and experience are such that she could be expected to say "no" more directly. Canto stated that there is no evidence showing the woman ever had training or experience, other than the fact that she is a dancer.

Arriola stated that for three years, the woman had been "taking off her clothes" for people.

"If this lady doesn't know how, when and where to say 'no,' who does?" Arriola added.

Canto said that was the problem, as the law says regardless of your profession or training, if you say no, it is rape.

Barcinas said that was an accurate statement of law, but the issue was not being considered in that context, but rather in the context of the defense, with the argument being that the victim is a person who, given her work experience, should be able to say "no." However, the judge acknowledged that the evidence so far indicates she has not received any training.

The judge allowed the clothes to be presented in trial and the parties ultimately stipulated to presenting the clothes as evidence the woman provided to the police. While the proposed stage photos were not allowed, the judge indicated the woman could draw the stage or Arriola could bring in another photo.

The clothes were presented to the woman and seen by the jury during trial Tuesday.

WhatsApp messages

On Tuesday morning, Arriola went over a series of WhatsApp messages between the woman and San Nicolas. In one message sent the day after the alleged incident, the woman states that she didn't fully express her boundaries the day before, that she does not want to be physically intimate, and no matter how hungry she is for spiritual knowledge, she must be true for what feels "the most pure" for her body.

San Nicolas responded in part with, "Good morning, lovely. These are the things we feel that makes us feel that it's wrong. But being guided by the ancestors is not wrong at all. ... We can seek spiritual strength and guidance without any ill boundaries."

The woman shook her head as Arriola read the message out loud.

She testified Friday that she did not want to admit to herself that she had been sexually assaulted.

"I was wondering if in some way I gave him the impression that I wanted to be penetrated, that I wanted to have sex with him, that I wanted to do anything that wasn't a platonic, nonsexual, spiritual healing experience. Everything he was doing was to make me feel comfortable and his comments he made in response to me telling him that my boundaries had been crossed were also to make me think it was a healing and positive experience when it was not," she stated.

This is the second rape trial involving San Nicolas. He was acquitted in the first case, which involved a different woman.