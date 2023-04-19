A woman who used a hammer to hit a man who allegedly threatened to kill her was questioned as a witness in his trial regarding "inconsistencies" in her statements.

Ben Castro Crisostomo is currently on trial in the Superior Court of Guam on charges of aggravated assault and terrorizing as third-degree felonies, and child abuse and family violence as misdemeanors.

Crisostomo was arrested after he was accused by a woman known to him of threatening to kill her and throwing one of her children into a wall at a Maite residence on Jan. 29. The woman also accused Crisostomo of poking her with a knife and twisting a swing that was being used by one of the children that eventually hit the wall. After Crisostomo's alleged actions, the woman said she hit him with a hammer to "protect the children," charging documents stated.

During Crisostomo's trial Tuesday, the woman, Jennifer Wusstig, was questioned by defense attorney Peter Santos, who stated Crisostomo was sent to the hospital with a fractured skull after being hit with the hammer.

Santos continued the cross-examination of Wusstig by referring to testimony she gave in response to the prosecution's questions and also evidence including the police report. Santos asked Wusstig about apparent inconsistencies between the two.

One part of the story included the fact, according to charging documents, that one of Wusstig's children had no injuries.

"Why is it that the doctor said that amazingly, amazingly the kids had no injuries?" Santos asked.

"If that's so, the paramedic stated ... that there was a bump on the baby's head. When we got in, they said my daughter had bumps," replied Wusstig, who throughout her testimony did not face Crisostomo's table in the courtroom.

"Well then, they must have missed it because it's nowhere in the reports," Santos said, before prosecutor Grant Olan objected, which prompted Judge Maria Cenzon to have the attorneys approach the bench for a sidebar.

Santos also asked Wusstig if she was acting in self-defense when she hit Crisostomo with the hammer. Wusstig said she was. Santos then followed up with questions about that part of the story.

"I need to very, very specifically ask you: What was Ben doing when you first hit him with the hammer?" Santos asked. Wusstig replied that Crisostomo was lying in bed in the dark.

"What were you afraid of, hitting someone while they're laying on a bed?" Santos asked.

"He was going to hurt me. He kept telling me he was going to gut me in front of my kids," replied Wusstig.

Wusstig was the only witness called Tuesday. She continued answering questions from prosecutor Olan after Santos completed his cross-examination.

According to Santos, other witnesses who will be called to testify include Wusstig's children, her ex-boyfriend and police officers.