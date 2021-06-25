A man accused in the deadly shooting of Joshua Meno will go to trial next month, but Matthew Manibusan’s newly appointed defense attorney requested that the court provide a co-counsel to assist with the case.

Manibusan was indicted on two counts of murder as a first-degree felony and aggravated assault as a second-degree felony, along with a special allegation for the possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, and illegal possession of a firearm as a third-degree felony.

He appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez on Thursday.

Defense attorney Jay Arriola told the court that he received and reviewed the evidence, but asked if the court would appoint a second attorney to help with Manibusan’s defense.

Perez said he would be inclined to allow it and told Arriola to file a motion.

“The court has not been, as of late, paying anything over maximum limits (for court-appointed attorneys),” said Arriola, as he referred to the discovery, the asserted status, and the charges in the murder case. “I am very concerned of those issues. We may not be able to take the case if co-counsel would not be appointed.”

Assistant Attorney General Richelle Canto said the government opposes adding additional counsel for the defense. She said she will be sending an offer for a plea agreement ahead of the trial date.

The jury selection and trial is set to begin July 20.

Manibusan is expected back in court on June 28 when parties will further discuss the request for co-counsel.

He remains held on $100,000 cash bail.

Shooting

On April 15, police followed a trail of blood to the entrance of Manibusan’s home.

Meno had stopped by Manibusan’s home to have a cigarette and eat dinner with several individuals at the home the night before his body was found, court documents state.

Witnesses allegedly told police that Meno got into an argument with one of Manibusan’s cousins, injuring him on the neck with a machete.

The man ran into the home and told Manibusan, who then walked out of his house with a pistol and shot Meno, documents state.

Manibusan allegedly admitted to shooting Meno, saying he did it to protect his family. He claimed it was self-defense.

Meno’s body was discovered on the side of Swamp Road in Dededo by a passing motorist.