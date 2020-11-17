All the evidence in the negligent homicide trial against former Guam police officer Mark Torre Jr. has been presented to the jury.

Defense attorney Jay Arriola rested on Monday morning after he called on nearly a dozen witnesses to testify over the past week, including his client Torre Jr.

Torre Jr. stands accused in the 2015 shooting death of fellow officer Sgt. Elbert Piolo.

Both the prosecution and the defense will give their closing arguments on Tuesday morning before the jury begins deliberating.

Prior to resting its case, attorney Arriola recalled GPD Officer John Edwards to the stand. Edwards previously testified on behalf of the government and is the officer who wore the body camera that captured police response the night of the shooting.

Arriola brought up a concern with Edward’s testimony arguing that he should be disqualified because he lied on his GPD application and failed to pass a polygraph exam when he was first hired in 2010.

Arriola told the court that Edwards was terminated from the Phoenix Police Department in 2003 “for being a liar, and for being untruthful.”

“What the government is missing here, we hope it’s not lost on the court. It was egregious to say GPD did not know he’s been terminated," Arriola said.

Edwards took the witness stand with attorney Clyde Lemons by his side.

However, Edwards refused to answer questions and asserted his Fifth Amendment right if defense were to ask him about his previous employment in Arizona.

Edwards testified that he had nothing to do with the editing of the body camera footage that was played for the jury during the second trial.

Torre Jr. contends he suffered from an alcohol-induced blackout the night of the shooting.

The defense has portrayed Piolo as suicidal, in part because of extramarital affairs, adding that Torre Jr. tried to stop Piolo from shooting himself.

In 2017, a jury found Torre guilty of negligent homicide. He appealed the decision and the conviction was ultimately nullified.