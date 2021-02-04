Defense rests in Palacios murder trial

The fate of Joshua Rivera Palacios will soon be left in the hands of a Superior Court of Guam jury.

After 13 days at trial, defense attorney Thomas Fisher rested on Wednesday afternoon.

Palacios is charged in the 2019 shooting death of Keith Castro.

Closing arguments will be given on Friday.

Melvin Leon Guerrero, who was one of the final defense witnesses, testified about what he recalled the night Castro was shot in Yigo.

"That evening Mr. Keith Castro was shot?" said Fisher.

"Yes," Leon Guerrero said.

"After the attack, what did you do?" Fisher said.

"As soon as I saw a pistol I turned and ran to the room. I had no idea what was going on. But, seeing all the commotion I ran into the room to wait until it was over. The owner of the house said I couldn't leave because of what happened. So, I had to stay there and wait for police," Leon Guerrero said.

"I just met that guy that night. It was the first time we hung out for the night. ... He told me his last words. He reached out to me to grab my hand," he said. "Everyone was just yelling."

'Did you see a black pouch?'

Fisher asked if another man identified in court as AJ Flores had approached Castro's body before police arrived on scene.

"After he let my hand go. There was nothing anybody else could do. (AJ) went over and tried to – he's not dumb. I know he's not dumb. Yes. He did approach Keith's body. He was just holding him," Leon Guerrero said.

"Did you see any objects on Keith's body?" Fisher said.

"No," Leon Guerrero said.

"Did you see a black pouch?" Fisher said.

"No," Leon Guerrero said.

He later recalled that he did see Flores with an item that night after he read through his statement to police.

"Did you see AJ take anything from Keith?" Fisher said.

"Yes. A black fanny pack. A sling. It was after (Castro) was done squeezing my hand," Leon Guerrero said.

He testified that Flores left the scene in an ambulance with his girlfriend and the item he apparently took from Castro.