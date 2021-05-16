The rape trial against former airman Louis Anthony Vargas is expected to come to a close soon.

Defense attorney Stephen Hattori rested on Friday afternoon. Vargas, who was an Air Force technical sergeant on Andersen Air Force Base, was accused of raping a 9-year-old girl known to him in 2018.

Hattori has a DNA expert testify virtually on Friday before he wrapped up his case in chief.

Vargas is scheduled to appear back in court on Tuesday when closing arguments will be made before the jury is given their instructions to begin deliberations.

He stands accused of sexually assaulting the victim at a Mangilao residence on July 26, 2018. Vargas was indicted on charges of first-degree criminal sexual assault and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual assault. All charges include a special allegation of a crime against a vulnerable victim.

The Air Force Office of Special Investigations worked with the Guam Police Department in the investigation in 2018, stated Andersen Air Force Base public affairs at the time.