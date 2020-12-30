The U.S. Senate is expected to vote today to override President Donald Trump's rejection of the defense spending bill that contains provisions that are key to Guam's economy.

The bill affirms the latest 3% pay raises for U.S. troops, authorizes Guam to bring in foreign workers on H-2B visas for civilian projects, and funds more than $660 million for the military buildup on the island in the new year.

The House voted Monday to reject President Donald Trump's veto of the $741 billion defense authorization bill, setting up the first congressional override of his presidency just days before he exits office, The Washington Post reported.

A Senate vote for an override will complete the reversal of the president's action.

"With an overwhelming show of bipartisan support in the House, it appears an override vote is likely to follow through in the Senate, and as such we are cautiously optimistic that the 2021 NDAA will be enacted into law securing over $600 million in additional defense spending on Guam and H-2B access for Guam civilian construction projects," stated Del. Michael San Nicolas.

James Martinez, president of the Guam Contractors Association, has noted the local construction industry is anticipating the National Defense Authorization Act would: