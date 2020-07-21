Defense spending bill could authorize more foreign labor for Guam

Foreign workers on H-2B visas could be allowed entry for civilian projects on the island if Congress' latest military spending legislation passes with a new amendment intact.

In the ongoing discussion on H.R. 6395, the William M. Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021, Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas introduced an amendment that would allow existing authorization to use H-2B laborers on military projects to be extended for projects outside military installations.

Guam's civilian construction projects have had a shortage of skilled labor after the federal government, in late 2015, started denying local businesses' requests for H-2B workers. A new interpretation of the H-2B policies reduced the nearly 100% approval rate to nearly 0%.

Congress eventually passed legislation that allowed H-2B exemptions for military-related projects. However, this failed to provide relief for commercial projects, which also saw an increase in cost due to the labor shortage.

The Guam Economic Development Authority estimates up to $1 billion in canceled or delayed private sector projects because of this problem, according to San Nicolas.

The vote on the defense spending bill is scheduled for this week.

Securing the amendment

In order to secure the amendment for consideration, the House Armed Services Committee, Committee on Natural Resources, and the Committee on the Judiciary (Judiciary) all needed to authorize it.

"Today we have built consensus within all three House committees of jurisdiction to access much-needed H-2B civilian project labor on Guam," San Nicolas stated. "The support was bipartisan, with both Democrat and Republican offices rallying to include the amendment to the NDAA on behalf of Guam," San Nicolas added.

"I would like to particularly recognize the Guam Chamber of Commerce's Armed Services Committee for traveling every year to D.C. to see this through, John Thomas Brown for his direct contribution to the artful language of the proposed amendment, Juan Carlos Benitez for his direct advocacy throughout the D.C. Republican establishment, Greg Massey from Department of Labor for his unreserved assistance, and the policy team of the Guam congressional office for their great work," said San Nicolas.

"Additionally I would like to thank the HASC, NRC, Judiciary, and Rules committee leadership, ranking leadership, and staff leadership for all of their support, as well as specific bipartisan members Smith, Thornberry, Trahan, Grijalva, Rob Bishop, Haaland, Nadler, Lofgren, Jim Jordan, McGovern, Shalala, Perlmutter, Scanlon, Morelle, Raskin, and Yoho, each of whom were directly involved and critical to Guam in the final stages of this process," San Nicolas added.

"Next steps upon passage of the amendment and H.R. 6395 will be to protect the language in the Senate consideration of the overall NDAA, and we will once again engage the private sector, the government of Guam, and the Guam Republican Party for their aid in doing so," San Nicolas concluded.