Defense spending bill moves to US Senate after House overrides Trump veto

The House voted Monday to reject President Donald Trump's veto of a $741 billion defense authorization bill, setting up the first congressional override of his presidency just days before he exits office.

The bill affirms the latest 3% pay raises for U.S. troops, authorizes Guam to bring in foreign workers on H-2B visas for civilian projects and funds more than $600 million for the military buildup on the island.

The Senate is poised for an override vote tomorrow.

"With an overwhelming show of bi-partisan support in the House, it appears an override vote is likely to follow through in the Senate, and as such we are cautiously optimistic that the 2021 NDAA will be enacted into law securing over $600 million in additional defense spending on Guam and H-2B access for Guam civilian construction projects," stated Del. Michael San Nicolas.

The 322-to-87 vote was comfortably more than the two-thirds of the House that was needed to pass the measure and set up the legislation for a similar override vote in the Senate this week. But the House's margin of victory was smaller than the support the same bill received earlier this month, before the president's veto. Some Republicans who supported the measure three weeks ago did not vote to override the president's veto.

Trump made good on repeated threats to veto the legislation last week, when he sent the bill back to Congress with a laundry list of objections. Among the president's complaints were that it ordered the Pentagon to change the names of military installations commemorating Confederate generals; restricted his ability to pull U.S. troops out of Germany, South Korea and Afghanistan; and did not repeal an unrelated law giving certain liability protections to technology companies.

Since the summer, the National Defense Authorization Act - an annual measure authorizing funds for everything from overseas military operations to pay increases for service members - has had overwhelming, veto-proof support in both chambers of Congress and the backing of a majority of each political party.

Over several weeks, many leading Republicans, particularly in the Senate, engaged in a concerted effort to get Trump to back off his veto threat, arguing that if the president's push to retain the Confederate names kept the defense bill - for the first time in six decades - from becoming law, he would be on the wrong side of history.

They also appealed to Trump to abandon his insistence that the bill repeal Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a law that shields social media companies from legal liability for what third parties post to their websites. Trump has taken special aim at the law as part of his vendetta against Facebook, Google and Twitter for what he alleges is anti-conservative bias.

On Sunday night, Trump included a mention of Section 230 in a statement announcing he had signed a federal budget and pandemic relief bill into law.

"Congress has promised that Section 230, which so unfairly benefits Big Tech at the expense of the American people, will be reviewed and either be terminated or substantially reformed," Trump said.

Trump's statement did not represent a concession from Congress but a reflection of reality. While Democrats and most Republicans are in agreement that Section 230 needs revisiting, they also believe that it should be changed through a more careful process rather than shoehorning it into the defense bill.

(The Guam Daily Post contributed to this report)