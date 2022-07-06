A defendant accused of mailing a package with 8 pounds of methamphetamine from California to Guam has denied several statements made by federal prosecutors in their draft pre-sentence investigation report.

Andrew Manibusan, 37, has since pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 50 or more grams of meth.

The case involved Jose Pablo Ananich, a former officer with the Guam Police Department and the Department of Corrections, who has not been charged with a criminal case.

Sentencing for Manibusan is set for Sept. 26 before District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood.

Ahead of Manibusan finding out his fate, defense attorney Joseph Razzano filed an objection to the government’s pre-sentence report.

The government’s report was not made public, but Razzano’s objection filed Tuesday lists several areas the defense took issue with in the report.

The defendant objects to certain sections in the prosecutor’s report, stating that:

• Manibusan had no knowledge of Ananich’s alleged intention to purchase a warehouse or cook methamphetamine on Guam.

• Manibusan did not state Ananich was "big-time" and does not know about Ananich’s connections. Moreover, Ananich never told Manibusan that Ananich would kill "snitches."

• There was no plan to cook methamphetamine.

• Ananich never told Manibisan that he was well-protected or pays off government officials.

• Manibusan is not an organizer, leader, manager or supervisor. Manibusan simply received money and bought drugs, which he sent to Guam.

Warrant

A search warrant was issued May 25, 2021, for a package sent to a Sånta Rita-Sumai address from Antioch, California, according to Post files.

Investigators found the drugs in the package and tracked the package after replacing the drugs with another substance.

Ananich allegedly picked up the package June 1, 2021.

Phone records show Manibusan had been in contact with Ananich, and that Manibusan received 32 money orders worth $1,000 each from Ananich, court documents state.

Ananich was arrested last year in connection with a drug investigation, but no charges have been filed against him in federal court.