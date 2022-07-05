The defendant accused of mailing a package with 8 pounds of methamphetamine from California to Guam has denied several statements made by federal prosecutors in their draft presentence investigation report.

Andrew Manibusan, 37, has since pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 50 or more grams of meth.

The case involved Jose Pablo Ananich, a former officer with the Guam Police Department and Department of Corrections, who does not face any criminal charges.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Sentencing for Manibusan is set for Sept. 26 before District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood.

Ahead of Manibusan finding out his fate, defense attorney Joseph Razzano filed an objection to the government’s presentence report.

The government’s report was not made public, but Razzano’s objection filed on Tuesday lists several areas the defense took issue with the report.

Defendant objects to certain sections in the prosecutor’s report to include that:

• Manibusan had no knowledge of Ananich’s intention to purchase a warehouse or cook methamphetamine on Guam.

• Manibusan did not state Ananich was ‘big time’ and does not know about Ananich’s connections. Moreover, Ananich never told Manibusan that Ananich would kill ‘snitches.’

• There was no plan to cook methamphetamine.

• Ananich never told Manibisan that he was well protected or pays off government officials.

• Manibusan is not an organizer, leader, manager, or supervisor. Manibusan simply received money and bought drugs which he sent to Guam.

Warrant

A search warrant was issued May 25, 2021, for a package sent to a Santa Rita address from Antioch, California, according to Post files.

Investigators found the drugs in the package and tracked them after they replaced the drugs with another substance.

Ananich allegedly picked it up June 1, 2021.

Phone records show Manibusan had been in contact with Ananich, and that Manibusan received 32 money orders worth $1,000 each from Ananich, court documents state.

Ananich was arrested last year in connection with a drug investigation, but no charges have been filed against him in federal court.