Defendant Nicholas Wayne Moore's attorney argued that investigators never located the body of Michael Jose Castro as he argued against holding Moore on $1 million cash bail.

Previously filed court documents alleged Moore used his family's boat to dispose of Castro, 27, at sea.

The prosecution on Tuesday also indicated the possibility that the victim, father to a little girl, was hidden on land and if the defendant were released, he could move the body.

"Now all of a sudden, the body was not taken out to sea, but somewhere on land that my client might have access to. You can't just keep flip-flopping and have it both ways, and then say because of that they need to keep this person restrained. They don't even have their story straight. They don't have a body. This doesn't make any sense," said defense attorney Michael Phillips on Tuesday, during Moore's hearing before Superior Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan.

"There is no indication that my client has done anything with the body," Phillips said. "This is an eight-month-old case. If you look at the facts they are alleging, there is nothing new there."

Assistant Attorney General Jeremy Luther requested $2 million bail prior to the judge reducing that amount by half.

"We believe (the body) could be in the waters of Guam, it could be on the land of Guam. If it is not in the water, we believe the defendant, if he is released, has the ability to try to access that and dispose of the body," said Luther. "We are trying to find this body as there is strong evidence that Michael Castro was murdered. There is strong evidence that this defendant's DNA was on the gun that was recovered from his father's house that had blood on it, and DNA was attributed to the defendant and to Michael Castro in that blood."

According to court documents, Moore on Nov. 6 confessed to another person, identified only as a "source of information," that he murdered Castro by stabbing him with a combat knife.

Complaint: Falling out over drugs

Moore had past dealings with the victim involving illegal drugs and prescription pills, but the two had a falling out, court documents state.

The source allegedly told police he had personal and drug-related interactions with Moore and Castro, adding that Castro moved into the source's home a week prior to him going missing.

The source also told investigators he later kicked Castro out of the residence, documents state. The incident led to an argument between Moore and an unidentified third party at the source's house, resulting in Moore allegedly stating that he would "take care of Michael."

Moore faces criminal charges in two separate cases filed in the local court on Tuesday, with one case dealing with the alleged murder of Castro and the other a shooting reported in Agana Heights last October.

Alleged timeline

Documents filed by the prosecution offer the following timeline:

Oct. 15, 2020

• The driver of a black Ford F-150 drives by the Agana Heights basketball court and his passenger reportedly shoots an unnamed victim above his right knee. The victim is taken by a friend to the front gate of U.S. Naval Hospital Guam with a gunshot wound.

Multiple witnesses have told investigators that Moore drives an F-150 and possesses a .38-caliber handgun and a .45-caliber handgun. Neither firearm was registered in Moore's name.

Oct. 29, 2020

• Moore is at the house of a person identified only as a source of information, or "SOI," along with a third party when Moore and the third party get into an argument. Moore then states, "I am going to take care of Michael," and that he is going to "rob Michael."

Oct. 30, 2020

• 12 a.m.: Castro is seen alive for the last time by a friend who was asked to go with Castro to meet some people in Santa Rita. Castro goes alone and is last seen wearing his friend's black hat.

• 1:33 a.m.: A cell phone tower pings Castro's phone, along Route 17 near Apra Vista Court in Santa Rita.

• The Guam Police Department is alerted to a possible missing person, identified as Michael Castro.

• Moore asks the SOI to stop by the Unitek Environmental Group property, where he gives him illegal prescription drugs. Moore's father runs the company.

• Police find Castro's car on the Unitek property with bullet holes on the driver's-side door. Two .45-caliber bullets are recovered from inside the car. Suspected blood is also collected from inside the car.

Nov. 6, 2020

• Moore tells the SOI that he stabbed Castro with a combat knife.

Nov. 7, 2020

• Moore picks up the SOI and asks him to help erase surveillance footage at Unitek. SOI declines and Moore goes into the Unitek offices before coming back out with a woman known to him.

• Moore asks the SOI if he would like to see Castro's body. Moore shows him a plastic barrel among many other barrels, and says that Castro's body was inside the barrel.

Nov. 12, 2020

• Police seize surveillance recording equipment from Unitek's offices. Moore, at the site, tells police: "I don't know what this is all about. I told my dad don't worry because he didn't raise a killer."

• Investigators are only able to review surveillance footage from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, as the system's settings appear to have been manipulated.

• Moore's father tells police that his son had set up the surveillance system, and that he was the only one with access codes and control of the system.

April 2021

• The victim in the Agana Heights shooting identifies Moore as the person he believes shot him, but later tells police that he isn't sure. The victim tells police he believes another man was the intended target in the shooting because that man had apparently stolen money from Moore.

• The other man admits that he stole money from Moore, adding that Moore confronted him at the gym prior to the shooting. He also tells officers that another man confirmed to be the SOI was in the passenger seat of the Ford F-150. He believes the SOI was the shooter.

• The SOI admits to using Moore's .45-caliber handgun, while Moore used the .38-caliber gun.

June 9, 2021

• The Guam Office of the Attorney General and GPD hold a press conference to confirm Moore's capture in Florida.

Death investigation

During their investigation, police took an inhaler from Moore's backpack to collect his DNA, and a toothbrush and a razor from Castro's car to get samples of his DNA, documents state.

Investigators also searched Moore's father's residence and found a Ruger P90 .45-caliber pistol, and through analysis found that ballistics matched the bullets recovered from inside Castro's car, documents state.

Blood found in Castro's car matched Castro's DNA, according to court documents, and blood found on the slide and trigger guard of the seized firearm had DNA that matched Moore, Castro and a third unknown individual.

Moore allegedly admitted to police that he knew Castro and the SOI, and had past dealings involving the sale and use of drugs.

Moore was extradited back to Guam on Saturday after authorities arrested him in Florida.

"He was not originally supposed to be in the state of Florida but in the state of California, where he ostensibly left Guam to attend a rehabilitation clinic," Assistant Attorney General Luther said. "There is no evidence that he actually completed that clinic or completed any type of treatment. We also believe he has the ability or impetus to go out and move the body of the victim in this case, which has yet to be found. We believe that Michael Castro's body is somewhere on the island of Guam. We believe if (Moore) is released ... he would have the ability to go and seriously tamper with evidence."

Moore is also being held on a $100,000 cash bond on separate charges of two counts of aggravated assault as a second-degree felony and terrorizing as a third-degree felony, each with a special allegation of using a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, and possession of an unregistered firearm as a third-degree felony.

He was also ordered to have no contact with the witnesses or victims in the Agana Heights shooting.