The defense team for spiritual healer and former Guam Port Authority police officer Frank "Ko" San Nicolas will begin to question his accuser today.

Defense attorney Jay Arriola is set to cross-examine the woman who testified in the Superior Court of Guam on Friday that San Nicolas had raped her in a remote cave in May 2020.

She testified that she was in fear of reporting the allegations knowing that the defendant was a police officer.

“He violated me, … He repeated, ‘this is good.’ He said, ‘this is what the ancestors wanted,’” the woman said. “He did rape me. I wanted to talk to him about that. … At that time, I did not want to admit to myself that I was sexually assaulted.”

Trial is ongoing before Judge Arthur Barcinas.

San Nicolas was acquitted in December 2021 in a separate case that included similar charges.