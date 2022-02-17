Frank "Ko" San Nicolas, a suruhanu and former Port Authority of Guam police officer, will get at least two additional weeks to prepare for trial in a second sexual abuse case filed against him in the Superior Court of Guam.

San Nicolas, who was acquitted in December of similar charges involving allegations filed by a different woman, appeared before Judge Arthur Barcinas on Wednesday.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The victim in this second case allegedly told police San Nicolas sexually assaulted her on May 16, 2020.

The prosecution recently found other alleged sex assault victims. The defense contends the victim's rights advocate “solicited" the victims.

It was said in court that defense attorney Jay Arriola will depose those new alleged victims ahead of trial to investigate their claims and determine if they will be allowed to testify.

Arriola previously asked the court to delay the trial for at least 90 days to give them more time to review the new evidence.

But Barcinas said he anticipates a two-week delay.

San Nicolas faces charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony and two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.