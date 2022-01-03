The Office of Public Accountability has released "Part B" of the report of its audit looking into the reinstatement of nine Port Authority of Guam employees who won back their jobs through the Civil Service Commission.

The financial resolutions for two employees from that group were covered in the latest report, with back wages, taxes, retirement contributions and attorney fees for the pair totaling $1 million.

The reinstatements were "generally" compliant with administrative and judicial orders, the OPA found.

"However, in our review of documentations provided and analysis of processes executed to satisfy legal remedies, we found deficiencies in documentation, deviations from certain provisions of Port Personnel Rules and Regulations and internal policies, deficiencies in calculations resulting to discrepancies and overpayments, conflicting Notification of Personnel Action, nondeduction of withholding tax for back wages, and other matters of concern," the office stated in a press release.

The OPA took issue with how the Port calculated back wages owed to the two employees during their seven-year termination period.

The agency "consistently" applied high-end incremental raises for the employees, treating them as if they would have been given upward salary adjustments had they not been terminated.

The ratings officials used in their estimates specifically correspond to an "outstanding" and "highly satisfactory" grade in performance evaluations.

But when OPA reviewed actual performance evaluations for the two workers, it found that the employees, on average, received "marginal satisfactory" ratings, a result that justifies a smaller incremental raise.

The difference in the rating approach resulted in a $105,000 discrepancy, the OPA noted, which could have a financial impact on the autonomous agency.

Potential conflict

Port management also was cautioned that "it would have been prudent" for its deputy general manager to recuse himself from participating in any actions involving the reinstatement of the nine employees due to an appearance of conflict of interest.

The deputy previously served as the chairman of the CSC from 2003 to 2019, and was actively involved in the overturned terminations.

Even if he has no financial interest in the matter, the OPA said, local law requires that:

"No former employee shall, within twelve months after termination from employment, assist any person or business, or act in a representative capacity for a fee or other consideration, on matters involving official action by the particular territorial agency with which the employee had actually served."

The OPA made a number of recommendations, including that the Port standardize a salary increment process for reinstated employees and to review its policy on conflicts of interest.