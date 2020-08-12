Deficit reduction discussed in session

Lawmakers began their morning with a bit of a surprise on Tuesday. A few hours prior to the start of legislative session, Adelup issued a press release announcing that the General Fund cumulative deficit had been drawn down by about $35.6 million in fiscal year 2019, cutting the previously $83 million deficit nearly in half.

"One of the issues brought up ... is there's been a surplus paid down. I know it's in the mind of all our colleagues and the people of Guam," said Sen. Joe San Agustin, head of the committee on appropriations.

Department of Administration Director Edward Birn arrived to explain the situation to lawmakers. The official report on the deficit will come in the form of the still-pending governmentwide audit, which Birn said the government will try to release in a few days.

"During the course of fiscal 2019, there were two factors that reduced that deficit: a revenues change and expenditures change," Birn told lawmakers Tuesday.

"Paying down" the deficit is not necessarily a good description of what happened, he added.

Instead, it should be seen as a combination of an increase in net assets, about $30.1 million, and a decrease in liabilities, of about $5.5 million, to total the $35.6 million deficit reduction in fiscal 2019, according to Birn.

Excess revenues in fiscal 2019 amounted to $28.2 million. The governor has maintained that this should be part of deficit reduction while lawmakers eyed the funds for other uses, such as funding Guam Memorial Hospital. When asked by Sen. Therese Terlaje if $10 million appropriated from the excess had gone to the hospital, Birn said "no."

"Because we haven't eliminated the deficit yet," he added. "We've still got $40 million to go. No business entertains a deficit year after year. ... Once it's eliminated, then you can talk about how (a fiscal year's) surplus should be allocated," Birn said.

No 2020 surplus

On Monday, the governor's financial officials told senators that GovGuam had collected $29.5 million more than it projected for the first 10 months of fiscal 2020. Part of the bump in revenues was the circulation into the local economy of federal and local pandemic assistance programs. While tourism was down, construction activities related to the military buildup were uninterrupted.

But Bureau of Budget and Management Research Director Lester Carlson also noted Monday that lagging special revenue funds will have to be subsidized by the General Fund. On Tuesday, he said he does not anticipate seeing any surplus by the end of fiscal 2020.

The Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency funding source has been particularly hit hard by the pandemic. The Guam Fire Department also faces challenges, according to Carlson. More than $430,000 in lapsed fiscal 2019 funding was transferred to GFD. Carlson said he believes the agency will see a shortfall again this fiscal year and will grow to "maybe $1 million or more."

"There are agencies like the fire department that will have a deficit this fiscal year," he told lawmakers. "We are already in communication with them on mitigation."

General Fund moneys were also needed to cover Hotel Occupancy Tax bond payments. Whatever is collected in excess of adopted revenues for 2020 will have to go back to funding other government obligations, Carlson said.