A woman who was allowed time to complete a drug treatment program, before serving a 15-month sentence, tested positive for methamphetamine.

On Dec. 27, 2022, Shelly Loveen Dejapa was sentenced to serve 15 months in federal prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. She was allowed by Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood to complete a drug and alcohol treatment program at Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center's New Beginnings.

Dejapa was set to complete her program March 20, but on Jan. 9, two weeks after she was sentenced, a report from probation revealed Dejapa tested positive for methamphetamine.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

In addition, the report stated that Dejapa violated Tydingco-Gatewood's orders to avoid contact with her boyfriend, who was involved in her case.

On Wednesday morning, Dejapa denied using methamphetamine. Probation officials added that the sample still needed to be confirmed, but Tydingco-Gatewood still remanded Dejapa for being in contact with her boyfriend.

“She was going to get a chance to try to finish the program,” said Tydingco-Gatewood. “But, obviously, you're not focusing on that. So that's too bad for yourself.”

Tydingco-Gatewood ordered Dejapa to be detained and serve her sentence of 15 months immediately.

Sentencing

In Dejapa's sentencing hearing, it was made known to the court that she was in the process of recovery and it was a GBHWC counselor who advocated Dejapa be given the opportunity to complete the program.

The counselor, Beverly Quinata, explained that Dejapa had been given the opportunity for furlough days and to leave the resident program on Saturdays and had not had any violations.

Tydingco-Gatewood, although expressing concerns Dejapa would violate due to temptation, agreed to the delayed sentence after Quinata's statements and Dejapa's statements.