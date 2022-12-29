Dejapa to serve 15 months after completing treatment program

A woman will spend 15 months in federal prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, after completing a drug treatment program.

Shelly Loveen Dejapa appeared in the District Court of Guam Tuesday to be sentenced for the charge, which involved her assisting her boyfriend and another man in selling drugs that were mailed to Guam.

Despite Dejapa's attorney, William Gavras, attempting to have Dejapa sentenced to less than the minimum, Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood ultimately agreed to the minimum, which was recommended by the prosecution and probation officer.

When Dejapa would serve the time was a point of discussion as it was revealed she was in the middle of receiving treatment for what Tydingco-Gatewood called “a big drug problem.” Dejapa has four active cases in the local court related to charges of drug possession.

One of Dejapa's counselors at Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center's New Beginnings drug and alcohol treatment program, Beverly Quinata, who attended the hearing, was called to the stand to explain Dejapa's situation.

“She is currently in the residential program. It is up to six months. So she won't be able to complete her program until March 20, 2023,” said Quinata. “She has been doing so well. I am requesting, on behalf of our treatment, if we can give her this chance and take course after the fact.”

Quinata's request was for Dejapa to finish treatment before serving her sentence.

Quinata added that Dejapa, in recent weeks, has been given the opportunity to leave the resident program on Saturdays and has not had any violations.

However, Tydingco-Gatewood was concerned about Dejapa's furlough days giving her more temptation to turn back to drugs.

“Is she staying away from the temptation? Because that's always the case where every defendant that walks into this court gets tempted. And then they get violated. And then they're in federal prison,” said Tydingco-Gatewood.

“My family all knows I'm in recovery. They don't put me in jeopardy and I don't test myself like that,” responded Dejapa. “I'm stronger now. I am using all the tools that they gave during treatment.”

After the statements, the court took a break for lunch and for Tydingco-Gatewood to find out if she can sentence Dejapa, but allow her to start serving after her treatment is complete.

When the hearing reconvened in the afternoon, Tydingco-Gatewood sentenced Dejapa to 15 months in federal prison and ordered her to self-surrender no later than March 21 at 10 a.m.

She was also ordered, after a request was made by the prosecution, to not be in contact with her boyfriend, who was allegedly involved with the drug dealing scheme.