Delays in the completion of the new power plant in Ukudu may cost the Guam Power Authority $14 million in insurance proceeds in order to convert an existing power plant to use ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuel to meet federal emissions standards.

That conversion to ULSD, in addition to more expensive fuel for Cabras 1 and 2, are expected to peak the fuel surcharge in 2023 before the new, more efficient power plant and additional solar power plants begin eating away at fuel costs.

Permitting challenges and COVID-19-related delays have hampered the completion of the 198-megawatt power plant in Ukudu. The Korea Electric Power Corp.-Korea East West Power consortium was awarded the contract for the plant and formed the local company, Guam Ukudu Power LLC, for the project.

The commissioning date is October 2022, but GPA General Manager John Benavente is proposing to amend the energy conversion agreement with GUP and push the date back to no later than April 2024, allowing the company to pursue a shorter air permitting process and avoid an extended delay.

A substantial delay would run afoul of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, as would any resulting delay in the decommissioning of the aged and noncompliant Cabras 1 and 2 power plants.

A consent decree with USEPA was filed in federal court last year, with GPA agreeing to complete several key projects and pay a $400,000 civil penalty in order to avoid hundreds of millions of dollars in fines for violating air emissions standards for years.

The new power plant is one of the consent decree projects, as is the full conversion of Piti units 8 and 9 to burn ULSD by Dec. 31, 2021.

However, the Consolidated Commission on Utilities in 2020 authorized GPA to plan for the retirement of the Piti units and request a modification of the consent decree to retire the units instead of converting them to use ULSD, saving money intended for the project.

Because of the delay with the new power plant and new USEPA National Ambient Air Quality Standards taking effect in 2023, GPA determined conversion will be needed to meet federal emissions standards as well as ensure system reliability while the Ukudu plant is pending completion.

GPA is seeking approval from the CCU and Public Utilities Commission for the conversion, which is estimated to cost a little more than $14 million and is to be funded by insurance proceeds from the 2015 explosion at the Cabras 3 and 4 power plants.

But even if Piti 8 and 9 are converted, because the power plant is a baseload unit and won't be generating as much power when the Ukudu plant comes online, the older Piti generators would still be top candidates for retirement, Benavente said Thursday during a CCU work session.

'It's a $14 million tax'

This led to discussion on whether it is prudent to spend $14 million to convert the Piti units.

"Basically it's a $14 million tax by USEPA because our construction is going to last a little longer, and then we're going to turn off that plant," Commissioner Simon Sanchez said Thursday. He noted later in the meeting that the Guam Waterworks Authority saw past success convincing a federal judge to side in its favor in prior disagreements with USEPA, and wondered what the options were to avoid making the $14 million investment.

USEPA made it known where its "red line date" is, Benavente said. The federal agency may also be under pressure from lawsuits, he added.

One lawsuit had been filed by three conservation groups for the agency's failure to timely issue a formal finding that plans were missing to clean up sulfur dioxide air pollution in several areas, including Guam, despite the consent decree, according to the Center for Biological Diversity, one of the groups.

The USEPA published findings in October 2020, which meant noncompliant states and territories have two years to submit their plans and obtain approval, or a federal implementation plan would be finalized for the remaining areas. There are also sanctions for failure to submit a plan.

Commissioners asked Benavente to develop updated charts showing how money will move in relation to moving due dates and projects, as well as to reach out to USEPA about CCU members' concerns, before they meet again Tuesday.

Ukudu delay and amended agreement

GUP pursued major source air permitting to meet its performance obligations under the agreement with GPA, which needs at least one year of monitoring and would push commissioning past 2025, according to GPA.

Minor source permitting is shorter but did not seem economically feasible for the company due to higher capital investment requirements to meet contractual performance guarantees, the utility added.

The Ukudu power plant is supposed to include 65 MW of reserve diesel generation but that would significantly limit plant operations under a minor source permit during steam turbine outages and overhauls that occur every four years, according to CCU documents.

Minor source permitting was not part of the solicitation for the new power plant because GPA presumed the bidder would pursue that path based on the construction timelines.

GPA and GUP attempted to negotiate a minor source process in early 2020 but talks failed due to estimated cost overruns, leading the company to pursue major source permitting, which in turn drew concerns from USEPA because of the extended timeline.

USEPA encouraged GPA and GUP to work out an agreement and the entities began discussing a way to use minor source permitting in August 2020.

The resulting agreements are:

Permit the Ukudu power plant as a minor source air permit.

Install 41 MW of diesel power in Cabras instead of the 65 MW in Ukudu, but with improved engines for longer use and dispatchable by GPA.

$2 million in fixed annual operations and maintenance costs for the 41 MW power plant, and a variable O&M cost of 2.5 cents per kilowatt-hour of net production when used by GPA, with the utility providing the fuel.

The funding source will be revenue funds. Additional contractual costs are offset by several benefits, according to GPA.

The diesel generators being useable when needed means GPA can increase the peak load capacity of the power system. Moving the 41 MW out of Ukudu and into the Cabras location also eliminates fuel trucking costs and will have minimal interconnection costs because of its proximity to GPA transmission lines and future ULSD storage, according to GPA. The machines are also newer, meaning the utility has the opportunity to retire older, costlier machines, reducing costs, according to GPA. Benavente said he will show savings to commissioners as part of the updated financial report.

Commissioning will be in April 2024 at the latest under the changes, but Benavente said he is pushing for November 2023.

Terminating the Ukudu power plant contract isn't in GPA's best interest because, at this point, according to the utility, the damages to GUP are limited to just $3 million, and it would take some years to procure another contract while GPA faces stiff penalties under the consent decree.

GPA is in discussion with USEPA to modify the consent decree to reflect the schedule changes and is seeking CCU and PUC approval for the contract amendments.

Updated fuel cost impact

GPA also presented the commission updated fuel cost impact projections using 2019 as the base year. If the Piti 8 and 9 conversion takes place, coupled with more expensive low-sulfur residual fuel oil for Cabras 1 and 2, the fuel surcharge is projected to be at 14.9 cents per kWh in 2023, despite some additional renewable power helping offset fuel consumption.

"That's the worst year that you'll see," Benavente said Thursday. "I wanted to do this because, with all of these things happening, you know, is it (the surcharge) going to go up to 18, 19, 20 (cents)? We need to at least plan and say it's going to get a little worse, but then what happens in 2024?"

By 2024, the surcharge is projected to decrease to 12 cents, as both Cabras 1 and 2 and Piti 8 and 9 burn less fuel, the new power plant comes online and so do additional solar power plants.

By 2025, Cabras 1 and 2 will be retired and a majority of the power on Guam will come from the new power plant and solar power plants. The surcharge at that time is expected to be 10 cents per kWh, with about 28% of power coming from renewable sources.