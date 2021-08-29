Senators continued the budget session late into Saturday night - going through dozens of amendments - including a failed attempt to delay the 50 cent an hour wage hike by six months.

Sen. James Moylan proffered the amendment saying there have been concerns from those in the business community. Many businesses have either just recently reopened or started to expand their hours and an increase in minimum wage could impact their ability to stay afloat.

Public Law 35-38 raised the minimum wage in increments - in 2020 it became $8.75 per hour. It was supposed to be followed by an increase to $9.25 per hour effective March 1. That was pushed back, however, by senators and signed into law by the governor, to give businesses time to breathe.

Moylan said recent executive orders put businesses back in much the same position they were in earlier this year.

“We were hoping things would improve. But things have changed and we all know where they are with the delta variant,” he said, adding that he appreciates the governor’s efforts to protect the health of the community. However, restricting social gathering numbers will impact businesses heavily.

After much discussion, Moylan’s amendment was modified to a three-month delay as a compromise. However, even a shortened delay didn’t get enough votes to pass, which means the island’s minimum wage will increase on Sept. 1.

The budget is due to the governor by Aug. 31.