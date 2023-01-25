Delayed murder trial awaiting evidence

The trial for a man accused in the death of Stevy Villanueva last year has been delayed.

On Tuesday morning in the Superior Court of Guam, Manny Sablan Murciano Jr. appeared before Judge Maria Cenzon with jury selection and trial expected to begin Feb. 1.

Murciano is accused in the alleged slaying of Villanueva, whose remains were found in January 2022 in Chalan Pago. Murciano faces charges of murder as a first-degree felony along with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Upon appearing at the hearing, Murciano's attorney Charles McDonald told Cenzon there were "still some outstanding discoveries as requested we're waiting on" from the Office of the Attorney General.

McDonald then asked for more time and to reschedule the trial, which was granted by Cenzon.

Cenzon said she will be issuing a new trial date.

Previous hearing

In Murciano's previous court hearing held in September 2022, McDonald indicated he intended to have an expert witness and investigator assist in the defense of Murciano on the murder charges.

McDonald also was awaiting discovery then, which Assistant Attorney General Sean Brown said continued to be ongoing because of FBI analysis that could take "a couple of weeks or months."

Brown was not present at the hearing Tuesday morning.

Charges

On Jan. 29, 2022, criminal investigators responded to the Chalan Pago scene after the Guam Police Department was called to a report of a trash fire and a human torso found, court documents state.

The investigation remained open, with police being able to use tattoos on the torso in an attempt to identify Villanueva.

It wasn't until July 2022 that an informant told detectives he confronted Murciano's co-defendant Robert Revels after seeing the two move out of their apartment days after the shooting and cleaning a black Nissan Pathfinder, documents state.

Two other sources told authorities Murciano shot Villanueva and Revels helped get rid of the body and other evidence. The two are believed to have been involved in cutting off Villanueva's head, arms and legs and dumping his torso at an abandoned property off Route 10 in Chalan Pago in January 2022.

In the September hearing, Revels, who was charged with hindering apprehension as a third-degree felony, had intended to negotiate a resolution after his attorney Samuel Teker asked Cenzon to vacate his trial date and sever the cases.

Cenzon severed the cases, which means Revels and Murciano will be charged separately.