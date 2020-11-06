The governor’s Physicians Advisory Group has recommended the government of Guam implement several new initiatives to help curb the spread of COVID-19 and help reduce the overwhelming burden on the Department of Public Health and Social Services and Guam Memorial Hospital.

“They are overwhelmed,” said Dr. Hoa Nguyen, chairman of the advisory group, who spoke to The Guam Daily Post on Thursday evening. “Everyone knows that (DPHSS) is behind. The cases escalate so fast and the hiring process in government is really slow.”

The island has been on a modified lockdown since early August when COVID-19 cases rose to alarming numbers and COVID-19-related deaths grew.

Many island businesses are operating at minimal levels due to mandates for social distancing and residents are still urged to stay home.

Nearly three months into the governor’s “safer-at-home” mandate, the numbers are still rising, GMH is struggling to care for the increasing number of patients with the virus, and Public Health finds itself falling behind with more responsibilities and not enough people.

“They’re still three to five days behind or more,” said Nguyen, on the time it takes between COVID-19 testing and DPHSS informing people of their test result.

This means when an individual learns they have the virus, it can be days before they hear from Public Health to discuss isolating themselves, contact tracing and monitoring.

In many instances, positive patients are living in a household where they share a single bathroom with other family members or cannot self-isolate in a multi-generational family home.

“When you have a close contact and you’re a week behind, the close contact might spread the virus unknowingly in the community,” he said. “Those delays are dangerous. We have to make the process more user-friendly.”

Nguyen suggested those who test positive should be able to call a certain number and speak to an isolation team member right away if they are concerned about their family situation – rather than waiting to be contacted by Public Health – so they can be admitted to the government isolation facility.

“Don’t wait until the person from DPHSS calls and inspects your house and ask how many people live in your house, how many bathrooms you have. That’s too late. We have to protect our families,” he said. “It should be a much simpler process to check themselves into the isolation facility.”

Staying at home while waiting for Public Health increases the risk of family contracting the virus and patients getting worse, he said.

“They should try to convince the positive patients who have comorbidities to go to the (isolation) facility so they can be closely monitored by nursing staff, but we don’t take that initiative to do that,” said Nguyen. “So they stay home and people are afraid to go to the hospital and they wait until it’s too late.”

The advisory group has also suggested that the government of Guam establish a COVID-19 clinic specifically to monitor and allow patients who have comorbidities to consult with a professional daily.

“At the (isolation) facility or COVID clinic, a nurse practitioner can check on them. That will help a lot. We’ve recommended this and there was a hearing on that, but it has to be Public Health to initiate that clinic,” Nguyen said.

Opening such a clinic would tremendously ease the number of patients who are under the care of Guam Memorial Hospital, he said. GMH has been overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients. The daily COVID-19 patient count in the last two weeks – more than 90 to 100 a day, or triple the daily count more than two months ago – has led to the installation of tents outside the hospital's walls for patient overflow.

Nguyen said the advisory group has also recommended Public Health move from the current manual process to a digital process as each team for contact tracing, surveillance, isolation and quarantine are working separately, and critical information regarding patients isn’t being shared the way it is in a clinic setting.

“The (Physicians Advisory Group) has identified that we need a lot of improvements. We asked Public Health for performance indicators, measurements to know that we are doing the process adequately, contacting patients and putting the data together – a measurement of how effective and how well they do in isolation,” said the physician. “So far, they have not given us anything. We know they are overwhelmed, but that’s the only way you can measure yourself.”