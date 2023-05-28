Delegate: 1M water units, 900K meals sitting in FEMA warehouse

Guam Del. James Moylan penned letters to both the president and the governor regarding post-typhoon recovery efforts.

Moylan's letter to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, written Friday, came after a discussion he had with the congressional liaison from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, who informed him that 1,080,888 water units and 909,208 individual meals were available at FEMA's distribution center in Guam, according to the delegate.

Moylan said there was an opportunity for the commodities to be provided to the island, but it required Guam Homeland Security to make the request.

"Basically, what FEMA needs is for the local government to identify that the need for the commodities is a priority through GHS, and (GHS), as the coordinating office, would advise FEMA," Moylan wrote in his letter to the governor. "Since GHS is under your jurisdiction, this process can be expedited."

In his letter to Leon Guerrero, the first-term congressional representative said discussions with the community have made it "evidently clear water is the No. 1 commodity in demand by families, and a need unmet in many households."

Moylan concluded the letter by stating he will continue discussions with FEMA to see if additional items can be provided through the agency's distribution centers in Hawaii and California.

Leon Guerrero responded to Moylan Saturday, in a letter released to media Sunday morning, which confirmed the official requests have been made.

"Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense has submitted the necessary assessments and resource requests for Individual Assistance to FEMA for action," she wrote.

The governor, however, did not detail when the food and water will be distributed.

"Our administration is, of course, in direct contact with FEMA, and has been since well before Typhoon Mawar made landfall," Leon Guerrero said to Moylan in her letter.

Waiver requested

Moylan's letter to President Joe Biden asked him to waive cost-sharing requirements for federal recovery programs.

The delegate first thanked the president for issuing a major disaster declaration for Guam following Typhoon Mawar.

The declaration makes federal funding available to Guam and eligible local government agencies and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance.

Moylan, however was concerned that, despite the help set to be provided, the island's economy will take a major hit.

"Guam's economy is about to face a massive setback equivalent to early pandemic levels. There will be challenges with the local government's ability to provide matching funds and ensure the (island's) residents are provided the maximum possible level of benefits," Moylan said in a statement released after his letter was sent to Biden.

Moylan "humbly" requested Biden waive cost-sharing requirements for Guam for any emergency programs associated with Typhoon Mawar.

"This would include those included in your current declaration as well as any future programs which may be requested, including the Individual Household Programs, which help families who have lost their roofs," Moylan wrote.

He also acknowledged, however, that provisions in the federal Stafford Act restrict Biden from issuing waivers for some aid programs, such as "Other Needs Assistance."

"Our office will be working with leadership here in Congress to seek legislative support on a measure to seek the waiver, and I hope to secure your support on the matter once it gets to your desk," Moylan stated. "Such precedence has been set in the past with previous hurricanes which have adversely affected U.S. states and territories."