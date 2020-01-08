Delegate addresses political status, other concerns of residents

Many residents, interested in a range of issues, tuned in to Delegate Michael San Nicolas' address at the Guam Legislature on Monday.

Dee Crisostomo of Agana Heights wanted San Nicolas to address Guam's political status.

“I would like to hear him speak about the issue of our political status and what his plans are, if there are any, for him to go forward with what I hear the majority of the public saying, which is, I know there is still (commonwealth status) on the table, there is still free association on the table,” said Crisostomo, 40. “I mean there is a lot of issues that we have because we don’t have a say compared to the other territories that have a different political status than Guam.”

John Aguon also wanted to hear more about San Nicolas’ position on the plebiscite, which is the vote that would allow “native inhabitants” and their descendants to participate in a nonbinding vote on Guam’s political status.

“I want to hear more about his position on plebiscite, on whether he is going to take a more active role in expressing the people’s desire for self-determination. We are always talking about it. Let’s make something concrete and take a step forward into a new political status."

In his speech, San Nicolas said that he introduced a bill that can help address the issue of Guam’s political status. HR 5526 would establish nonvoting delegates from territories to the United States Senate, “so that the perspective of territories can contribute positively to the overall considerations of the greater republic that is the United States of America.”

As he moves forward with this legislation, however, he said three questions remain:

• “Do we pursue more nonvoting representation in the Senate, or do we push for a Constitutional amendment for voting rights?

• “Do we work with the United States to craft a local Guam Constitution now for our people, or do we push for a change in political status without one?”

• “Do we allow everyone to vote for a determination of Guam’s political status, or do we push for a native-only vote?”

The delegate also noted that he supports the U.S. military forces’ Pacific pivot and the military buildup on Guam “for the sake of security.” He said that Guam’s strategic location “commands that any belligerent power pressing forward into this region include Guam in its list of targets.”

“If we are freely associated with another country, if we are independent, or even if we are a state, no political status will protect us from the tyranny of geography that will have us surely on the list of areas to occupy during times of war,” he said.

Health care

Jonathan B. Pangelinan, 43, of Nimitz Hill, was deeply interested in medical care.

“People cannot afford insurance, and the hospital is getting in deeper and deeper debt,” he said.

San Nicolas said that his office will be working with the State Department, the Department of the Interior, and the embassies of U.S. allies on a free trade agreement for the Pacific region.

“Guam and the region has so much to potentially benefit from a new doctrine we hope to unveil in the coming year, called the Pacific Allies Free Trade Agreement, or PAFTA,” he said during his address. “The goal of PAFTA would be to align our transshipment, agricultural, tax, labor, tourism, commerce, and health care policies between Guam, the (Compact of Free Association) states, and the Philippines.”

San Nicolas said his PAFTA would include Medicare portability, along with a slew of other items that could boost the local economy, including separate EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa quotas, standardized and preauthorized processes for enabling the free flow of goods, and single-filer tax filing requirements for businesses.

“With this Free Trade Agreement we can segment out issues we are looking to address but are tied up in the impacts they would have if applied as blanket national policy,” he said. “PAFTA can be a vehicle for us to have our residents on Medicare avail (themselves) of health care services in the Philippines without affecting Medicare applicability in the States.”