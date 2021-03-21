The recently passed American Rescue Plan permits the estimated $660 million allotted to Guam to also be used for up to $13 per hour increase in pay for essential workers.

"We have heard the calls for equity from our essential workers, and were very pleased that the Senate enabled this provision for them to be eligible for additional pay," stated San Nicolas.

"The local government must now take the steps necessary to make essential worker compensation happen, and we look forward to those who have been on the front-lines sustaining our economy, health, and safety finally receive the support they deserve."

San Nicolas said the legislation could include those essential workers in the private sector, to include nurses as well as others whose continued work ensured people were able to get food and other necessities.

"The provisions are to be established by the local government," San Nicolas stated. "If they wish to include private sector workers as I believe they should, they need to include that in their program specifics they transmit to treasury for consideration."

That would mean agencies like the Department of Corrections, employees for which are still owed hazardous pay going back to November, could get paid soon.

"We are working with the Governor's Office regarding the payment soon to get up to date," DOC Deputy Director Robert Camacho said.

The funding also could potentially be used for Recovery Income Support and Empowerment Act of 2020, also known as the Rise Act, which requires $30 million be set aside for funding.

The Guam Daily Post reached out to Adelup for comment but no response was available as of press time.