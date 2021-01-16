Delegate asks Biden to nominate Espaldon for US ambassador to the FSM

Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas on Friday announced he's recommending to President-elect Joe Biden that Biden nominate former Sen. Jim V. Espaldon as U.S. ambassador to the Federated States of Micronesia.

"With years of experience as a local leader serving in the Guam Legislature, Sen. Espaldon has distinguished himself among our freely associated allies in his years of service in the Association of Pacific Island Legislatures, Jim's reputation as a statesman focused on people above party precedes him at home and in the region, with a proven track record of consensus building and relationship preservation whether agreeing or disagreeing," San Nicolas stated.

"The work he has done and the relationships he has built will be of incalculable value to the diplomatic mission of the United States in the FSM, at home, and throughout Micronesia, and we are honored he has accepted this recommendation for nomination," San Nicolas stated.