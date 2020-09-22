Former congressman Robert Underwood, who is running for the delegate seat, on Monday emphasized the importance of getting Guam seated on the House Armed Services Committee.

"A failure to be actively engaged in defense planning not only reduces potential economic benefits to Guam, it puts our island at risk," Underwood said in a press release. "It is better to be ahead of the curve rather than behind the curve," Underwood said, and added that can only be done from active and constant engagement with the Pentagon that a seat on Armed Services affords the Guam delegate.

“Not being on the House Armed Services Committee has cost the island of Guam important oversight for the protection of the island. There is no funding in the House bill for development of missile defense on Guam."

Underwood is competing for the delegate seat against incumbent Del. Michael San Nicolas and Sen. Wil Castro. The three-way race will be decided in the Nov. 3 General election.

"The Guam delegate has missed critical opportunities to directly shape the future of our island and the necessary protection of our people from the growing threats from China. We need to be at the table to fight for our people,” Underwood said.

He said, in part, "... the threat to the people of Guam continues to increase."

"Admiral Phil Davidson, commander of the U.S. military's Indo-Pacific Command in Honolulu, recently commented in Breaking Defense that Guam may be in a similar situation today as it was in the time period before World War II," Underwood stated.