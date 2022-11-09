Spirits were high Tuesday as candidates canvassed the various voting precincts, spoke with their supporters and, of course, voted along the way.

Former Speaker Judi Won Pat, the Democratic candidate to Congress, cast her vote early in the morning in Inalåhan, where she is a longtime resident.

"It's good to start out very early in the morning," Won Pat said, adding that she was planning to visit all 21 precincts that day.

Voter turnout was a low 40% of registered voters for the primary election, belying what had been higher registration numbers than in previous years for primaries.

While the voter turnout for the general election was not available as of press time, at least anecdotally, Won Pat said she had seen a bit more activity.

"I ended up standing out there waving because there are just cars continuously coming through. I think people kind of wait until after the primary, when they come out in full force," the congressional hopeful added. "I think the hype is up. Everybody is excited. They wanted, I guess, to see the people kind of narrow the number of candidates for them to make it easier in the general (election)."

Won Pat's Republican rival for Congress, Sen. James Moylan, took to the polls a little later in the morning, voting at John F. Kennedy High School in Tamuning.

Moylan said he heard a lot of positive things from his constituents as he went around the island in the morning. He was glad that, "except for one," people he spoke to planned to vote on Election Day.

"The majority of people I've met are out there and they're looking forward to casting their votes. And, of course, I'm getting positive responses. So, I'm really happy for that, but you just never know," Moylan said, adding that candidates needed a better turnout than in the primary.

"The more that come in masses, then you really know that you have the opinion of the majority of people," Moylan said.

Moylan has a 100-day plan of initial actions that he intends to implement if elected into office as Guam's delegate to Congress. That includes reintroducing initiatives not accomplished by the end of the term of current Delegate Michael San Nicolas.

"One being the (Supplemental Security Income), that additional income that Guam was left out, ... the bill was already introduced in this Congress period, but if it doesn't move forward, then we can redo that," Moylan said.