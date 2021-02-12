Delegate: Child tax credit could increase to $3,000; GovGuam stands to receive $661M

The government of Guam will be fully reimbursed for the cost of its Earned Income Tax Credit payouts under legislation that’s before Congress, according to Del. Michael San Nicolas.

That’s just one of the amendments added to President Joe Biden’s pandemic relief legislation. If enacted into law, that could help boost the government of Guam’s flagging coffers.

Biden has also called for $1,400 in the third Economic Impact Payment for individuals.

San Nicolas also announced President Biden’s tax package would raise the child tax credit from $2,000 to $3,600 per child under 6. For children under 17, the child tax credit would increase to $3,000.

GovGuam stands to receive $661 million in direct assistance from the federal government under the pandemic relief legislation.

San Nicolas said this is a reflection of a new era where the territories are being recognized.

“Guam will receive a cost reimbursement of 100% of our EITC expenditures,” he said. “This is permanent and will apply to 2021 and all following tax years.”

For decades, local government officials have tried to get EITC reimbursed by the federal government the way state governments get reimbursed. That’s potentially about $55 million that is paid out annually to local taxpayers outside of the tax refunds. The EITC helps low- to moderate-income workers and families get a tax break, the IRS states. If you qualify, you can use the credit to reduce the taxes you owe – and maybe increase your refund.

The amendments also carve out more rental assistance and mortgage assistance for Guam.

Rental assistance will also increase for Guam by as much as $25 million, he said.