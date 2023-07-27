Delegate: Congress approves $4M for airport 'modernization'

The Guam International Airport Authority will receive $4 million after Del. James Moylan requested funds from Congress for two projects.

On Tuesday, Moylan announced in a news release that the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation had approved the funds for GIAA. According to the release, half of the money will be used to "fund a comprehensive study to identify the requirements that would provide improved and expanded accessibility for individuals with disabilities at the airport."

Moylan said the study would include determining how to improve parking facilities, provide covered curbside canopies and a digital signage content management system, as well as upgrade restrooms and install animal relief areas.

The other $2 million would be to update the fire alarm and fire suppression infrastructure "to integrate all facilities under the airport's jurisdiction under one centralized command and control system."

"This would essentially modernize a 25-year-old system," stated Moylan, who said he was elated to learn the requests for funding were approved.

"The airport is certainly due for some modernization and these funds should assist with developing a comprehensive plan which would ensure the facility is further (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant while ensuring a safe, secure and healthy airport environment," he said.