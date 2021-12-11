Delegate, father seek dismissal of GHURA complaint

Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas and his father, Miguel B. San Nicolas, are asking for the dismissal of the civil complaint filed against them by the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority, for allegedly making false claims related to their role as landlords in the federally funded Section 8 housing program.

Michael San Nicolas was a senator who had direct oversight over GHURA, and that posed a conflict of interest when he continued to be a landlord for GHURA's Section 8 program tenants, the lawsuit contends.

The allegations stem from housing lease contracts that began a decade ago, before Michael San Nicolas became a public official, but continued after he was elected into office as a senator in 2013.

In 2017, he stated that he would sever ties with his tenants to avoid conflicts of interest.

GHURA is now seeking to recoup payments made during the years when the alleged conflicts took place, in addition to other relief.

Between January 2013 and April 2017, Michael San Nicolas reportedly received about $54,041 in payments.

His father was involved in his political career and, as an immediate family member, Miguel San Nicolas also had a conflict of interest, GHURA contends

Miguel San Nicolas entered into a housing contract as a Section 8 landlord in late September 2013, and from October 2013 until the end of October 2017, he reportedly received about $76,186 under the contract.

The San Nicolases argue that there are only two ways to seek action under the Guam False Claims and Whistleblower Act. Action can be initiated by the Guam attorney general or by a private person - and GHURA is neither, according to a court filing on their behalf.

The Office of the Attorney General declined to pursue the case on behalf of the government of Guam. GHURA filed the first amended complaint against the delegate and his father in March, but the case had been kept from public view until late July as the parties waited to hear if the AG's office would pursue the matter.

For its part, GHURA cited laws to support the agency's claim that it is considered a "person" that could seek action under the false claims and whistleblower law.

Attorney Joseph Razzano represents Michael San Nicolas and his father. He wrote in his memorandum that a major characteristic of the law is the mandatory confidentiality of a complaint to allow "the government of Guam" time to determine whether to intervene.

It made no sense and "produces an absurd result" to allow GovGuam to file a complaint as "a private person," while GovGuam, in another sense, decides whether to intervene, Razzano stated. He further argued, citing statute, legislative intent and other issues, that only the attorney general or a person other than GovGuam can file a complaint under the false claims and whistleblower law.

Attorney Joseph McDonald, GHURA's counsel, wrote that the agency is clearly a person both under the false claims law and rules of construction of law.

The Housing Assistance Payment contracts at the center of the GHURA lawsuit apply to landlords participating in the Housing Choice Voucher program funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, commonly known as Section 8. Thousands of Guam households avail themselves of this program.

These contracts contain conflict-of-interest provisions, which prevent a "covered individual" from having a direct or indirect interest in a housing contract funded through the Section 8 program. There are a few classes of covered individuals, including public officials who exercise responsibilities with respect to the housing program. GHURA stated that immediate family members of those officials are also "covered individuals."

When Michael San Nicolas stated he would sever ties with his Section 8 tenants in 2017, he also said he was not notified of the conflict until February of that year. GHURA management at the time accused him of failing to end his conflict of interest over the years, which San Nicolas called "materially false."

In late 2020, the Office of the Attorney General opined that the Housing Assistance Payment contract indicates the owner should disclose prohibited interests to the public housing authority, GHURA in this case, or to HUD. The public housing authority is also liable to reimburse HUD for any excess payments made under HAP contracts, but could also seek recovery of those overpayments from the landlord, the attorney general stated in 2020.

Michael San Nicolas was elected Guam delegate in 2018. He has made recent comments about possibly running for governor in the upcoming election.