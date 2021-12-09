Del. Michael San Nicolas' team filed with the Guam Election Commission an organizational report for 2022 reelection to Guam's lone seat in Congress, while he is still weighing a decision to run for governor.

The filing of an organizational report means a team can start raising and spending 2022 campaign funds in excess of $250 for the elected office indicated in the report, said GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan.

The "Michael San Nicolas for Congress" team filed an organizational report with GEC as part of the 2022 election cycle, based on GEC data updated Nov. 29.

San Nicolas on Wednesday said the latest report with GEC only confirms that his campaign organization is active.

"Will be sure to let you know when any announcements are forthcoming," he said when asked about his consideration for a gubernatorial run. He is expected to be on Guam shortly.

A team that has filed an organizational report for a delegate campaign, or other elected positions, is not prohibited from filing an organizational report later on for another office such as for governor, Pangelinan said.

However, the funds raised by the first campaign organization cannot be transferred to the second one.

Should San Nicolas decide to run for governor, he would be facing Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, who's seeking reelection, in the Democratic Party's primaries.

Guam's primaries are scheduled for Aug. 27, 2022, and the general election is on Nov. 8, 2022.

The "Committee to Elect Leon Guerrero/Tenorio" filed its organizational report in 2019 for reelection and amended that report this year.

Sen. James Moylan also filed an organizational report for his 2022 reelection campaign. He said recently that he's "seriously considering" running for delegate in 2022, and one of the key considerations is whether San Nicolas decides to run for governor.

Sen. Joe San Agustin, the chairman of the Guam Legislature's Appropriations Committee, is the latest addition to the still short list of teams that have so far filed organizational reports with GEC. San Agustin, a Democrat, is seeking reelection.

Candidate packets are expected to be available for pickup or download by Jan. 7, 2022, if GEC commissioners approve the 2022 candidate packets before then.