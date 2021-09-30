Delegate floats possible run for governor

Guam’s delegate in the U.S. House of Representatives has announced his serious interest in running for governor of Guam during next year’s gubernatorial election.

“We are seriously considering it,” said Del. Michael San Nicolas during the Guam Chamber of Commerce meeting held virtually on Wednesday. “I am not saying this in my official capacity as a congressman. I am answering a question from a constituent. We are not campaigning at this time. But, it is a question relative to me being on a call with all of you. It’s definitely a consideration.”

The primary election has passed the one-year countdown. It will be held on Aug. 27, 2022, and the gubernatorial primary winners from the Guam Democratic and Republican parties face off in the general election on Nov. 8, 2022.

If the delegate finalizes his run for governor, he will be up against incumbents from his party.

Democrat Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio sent a brief response to San Nicolas' statement via their campaign chairman.

Campaign Committee Chairman Francis Santos, a former senator, said: “The only campaign Gov. Leon Guerrero is focused on is containing COVID-19 and saving lives. There is a time for electoral politics, and this isn't it."

San Nicolas also spoke about the government's ongoing pandemic relief efforts locally, which he said isn't short on funds but lacking in execution.

The government of Guam has received more than $2 billion in financial assistance from the federal government since the pandemic began last year.

'An execution problem'

While the U.S. Congress and the federal government provided significant resources to Guam over nearly two years, San Nicolas said, the pandemic planning and execution on Guam have fallen short of what's needed to get done at this point.

"We have an execution problem. For many years, for decades, we’ve always been told there’s a resource problem: 'Oh, we can’t do it cause no money. Oh, we can’t do it cause no funding. Oh, we can’t lower taxes cause we need the money for this or they are doing that.' We took the money excuse off the table and we revealed behind the curtain that we have a serious execution problem," San Nicolas said.

He presented himself as the potential candidate with the solution.

"This isn’t necessarily targeted at any one individual or one administration, but it’s the reality that’s in front of us,” he said. “We are going to provide the solution. We are going to be the ones to deliver on the outcome or we are going to communicate very plainly why we cannot."

'No sense of direction'

He also described the current pandemic response as lacking a clear path out of the pandemic's woes.

"There is absolutely no sense of direction and no sense of planning and there is no competence, and that’s not an environment that anybody can thrive in – no matter how many resources you make available.”

The former local senator said his team is keeping a close eye on the activities happening on Guam before he makes a final decision to move his elected office back to the island.

“We are observing all of that. We are observing it very objectively. We are not approaching this in any way from a position of winning or losing. It’s about where the need is. I am hoping these kinds of conversations can communicate effectively to those who are coming up short that this is what you need to stop doing and this is what you need to fix if you don’t want to be dealing with those kinds of electoral realities in the next nine months. Because quite frankly, that kind of an undertaking is not easy,” he said.

Ethics issues

The delegate still faces ethics issues in Congress.

The Campaign Legal Center recently wrote to the Office of Congressional Ethics to officially request an investigation into allegations that San Nicolas and others failed to disclose stock trades as required by the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge, or STOCK, Act.

“In 2019 and 2020, Del. San Nicolas made securities transactions worth between $15,001 and $52,370 without filing periodic transaction reports as was required by the STOCK Act and House rules. An (Office of Congressional Ethics) investigation is necessary to determine whether his failure to file was knowing and willful,” the center wrote.

Prior inquiry

San Nicolas also is being investigated over allegations tied to his first campaign for the congressional office in 2018. In March, the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Ethics released a previously confidential report that provided more details about his case.

That January 2020 report said there is "substantial reason to believe" that San Nicolas:

• Failed to disclose required information or disclosed false information in his Federal Election Commission filings;

• Accepted cash contributions that were in excess of Federal Election Commission limits for individual donors and in excess of the limits for cash contributions;

• Converted campaign funds for personal use.

San Nicolas’ campaign has given back $9,000 in contribution to Guam businessman Andrew Park.

San Nicolas previously has said the allegations lodged against him by a former staffer "have no basis," and that he will go through the process "in order to disprove the allegations made against us."

In his talk with the Chamber, San Nicolas suggested GovGuam roll back the Gross Receipts Tax increase to help employers survive the economic showdown.

"Get the businesses the support they need. Get that GRT to come down even if it’s a (fraction) but at least show good faith. We cannot be blind and tone-deaf to the situation that everyone is dealing with. So yeah, we are definitely considering it and we are hoping things change between now and then,” San Nicolas said.