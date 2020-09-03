Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero will have an opportunity to testify before the House Financial Services Committee.

Delegate Michael San Nicolas said the committee will be holding a virtual hearing on the topic “The need for financial aid to America’s states and territories during the Pandemic: Supporting first responders, assisting schools in their efforts to safely educate, and preventing mass layoffs.”

The hearing is scheduled for next week, Sept. 10, at noon EST.

The government of Guam is getting more than $1.5 billion in federal funds to help with the pandemic response and more than $6 billion has been received.

However, San Nicolas stated there are "gaps in assistance to those who have become vulnerable, and the unforeseen decline in government revenues still pose significant challenges to rebuilding state and territory economies across the nation."

San Nicolas noted in a press release that this is the first time Guam's governor will have an opportunity to speak before the Financial Services Committee. San Nicolas is the vice chairman of the committee.

"This is an opportunity for local Guam leadership to go on the record with the committee that oversees the U.S. Treasury, as well as the finance, insurance, and housing industries, all of which are critically tied to local revenue and economic diversification opportunities for Guam," he stated.

San Nicolas noted that local governments across the country are trying to bring attention to the issues they face.

“Guam is advantageously positioned with a seat at the table, and we look forward to the participation of our governor as we advance critical legislation that will help us pay tax refunds faster and have access to capital to smooth out negative economic shocks to our economy today and in the future," San Nicolas said.