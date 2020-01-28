Guam Delegate Michael San Nicolas is claiming the war claims processing center that opened Friday has issued slips of paper to constituents advising them to contact him to expedite their reparations.

San Nicolas said this is not something he is able to do.

"We have no ability to expedite war claims processing, and the governor knows this," San Nicolas stated through a press release.

"It's actually pretty incredible that they are so willing to mislead the people in order to plow forward and save face, rather than just be honest and admit that their process didn't include everyone ... The governor's D.C. liaison is the author that created the process, so they are fully aware that sending people to me to expedite them is actually just misleading them," he added.

San Nicolas was referring to former Del. Madeleine Bordallo who is the governor's liaison in Washington, D.C.

Governor's office response

The governor's office stated San Nicolas' claim is untrue.

"It is true, however, that many of our manåmko’ missed the federal deadline to file a claim under the Guam World War II Loyalty Recognition Act. Reopening that window requires an act of Congress and survivors and their families have asked how to contact the delegate’s office. The processing center is directing these constituents to contact the delegate, as well as Speaker Tina Muña Barnes who is compiling a petition for this purpose. The ‘slips of paper’ referred to by the delegate has both his and Speaker Muña Barnes’ contact information,” said Carlo Branch, director of policy. “Whether or not we have a congressman willing to reopen the war claims window is a question no one can answer but him.”

HR 1365

San Nicolas said his office continues to work on H.R. 1365, legislation to correct an error preventing the payout of claims through a federal process. He anticipates passage pending the conclusion of ongoing impeachment proceedings for President Donald Trump.

The governor and certain lawmakers enacted a local payment process in the interim, which San Nicolas has criticized.