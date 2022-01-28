Delegate: Guam constitution less 'prohibitive' than Organic Act route

A renewed effort for Guam to establish a constitution of its own is in the works.

Del. Michael San Nicolas, in a policy briefing held with senators Thursday, shared information that found an existing federal law allowing a Guam constitution to be considered by the president, Congress and local voters “remains valid and legally binding.”

According to a memorandum from the Congressional Research Service provided to lawmakers and the media, the relevant provisions of federal Public Law 94-584, passed in 1976, do not sunset and have "not been repealed.”

“There’s nothing that we need to do federally for this process to be engaged,” San Nicolas said, noting that he’s been discussing a number of “governance concerns” with lawmakers that might be addressed in a local constitution.

Throughout the course of the pandemic, senators and the governor have been at odds over the spending of billions of dollars in direct aid given by Congress, and the emergency powers utilized by the governor to restrict certain business activities.

“A constitution would be a way for us to not only remedy what those concerns may be, but to also create a local mechanism for remedying any future governor’s concerns, rather than us having to have an Organic Act conversation,” San Nicolas said.

The Organic Act of Guam, a federal statute, acts as the island’s primary governing law in lieu of a locally enacted constitution.

Changing the Organic Act in the past, including to clarify the powers of the local Supreme Court, has proved to be a difficult process, San Nicolas said, which makes it “more prohibitive” to solve time-sensitive issues.

Speaker Therese Terlaje, during Thursday’s briefing, also mentioned that historic issues can be tackled in a local constitution.

“Of course we can make a constitution that dictates certain things, like how soon tax refunds will be paid, and things like this that other states have dictated that we want to control,” Terlaje said.

‘Get this going’

Local law, however, would need to be amended in order to hold a constitutional convention, elect delegates and prescribe timelines for submission of a draft to the president.

While the companion Guam statute to the federal law hasn’t been repealed, it provides for specific dates for these milestones, now five decades past.

Lawmakers gave initial indications they would be willing to consider reinvigorating a local constitutional drafting process.

“I’m looking forward to finding ways to update this public law,” Sen. Joe San Agustin said. “We’re not going to move forward until we do something, and I would invite my colleagues that we participate – and we just get this going.”

Sen. Chris Duenas, the legislative minority leader, told The Guam Daily Post the time is “ripe” to begin legislative discussions, but that the upcoming November election would be “too soon,” in his opinion, to be a time frame for any official actions, such as electing delegates to a constitutional convention.

Self-determination concerns

San Nicolas said he was “heartened” by the memo’s analysis that confirmed federal inaction on a draft constitution benefits Guam’s efforts.

“Should we push, move forward a constitution for consideration, it’s not contingent upon action federally. The constitution that we pass will, of course, go to the president and go before the (U.S. House of Representatives) for them to review – but if they don’t act, what we pass becomes the actual constitution,” San Nicolas said, later clarifying: “It is by default going to be approved, unless they take a certain action otherwise.”

According to the policy memo, the president has 60 calendar days to transmit the constitution, along with any comments, and Congress has 60 calendar days to approve, amend or modify the proposal via joint resolution.

“If Congress takes no action within the 60-day period for consideration, the constitution is deemed approved,” the Congressional Research Service wrote.

The federal government took no action, and gave its default approval on the past constitution submitted by Guam in 1978. The draft ultimately was rejected by local voters on Aug. 4, 1979. Approval in a local election is the final step before the draft is enacted into law.

Opposition at the time was partially due to perceived negative impacts that adopting a constitution would have on self-determination and decolonization efforts. Terlaje expressed to San Nicolas that these lingering questions still need to be addressed.

“As you described, it (failed) because of self-determination concerns,” she said, later adding: “I just am afraid that we’re not going to get over this barrier … unless we have an analysis of … the impacts on the concerns that defeated the last constitution: that is the self-determination and the self-governance issues.”

San Nicolas invoked Puerto Rico’s decades-old constitution and past plebiscites as examples that the former doesn’t jeopardize the latter.

“They are decades ahead of us in actually making progress in resolving their self-determination question,” he said. ”They’ve actually had multiple referendums, and they have multiple legislation moving through the Congress as we speak to address in one direction or the other the question of self-determination. So the presence of a constitution in and of itself, not by theory but by fact, has clearly demonstrated that it does nothing to derail or delay the process of self-determination.”