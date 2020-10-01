The government of Guam would receive about $1.17 billion in federal assistance if the latest attempt by the U.S. House of Representatives to get a new round of COVID-19 relief succeeds, according to Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas.

He said the good news for this aid package is there is common ground between the White House and the House of Representatives.

That billion-dollar funding is about 10 times more than the nearly $118 million GovGuam received through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, San Nicolas said. The total for this latest round for Guam could reach $3.1 billion, inclusive of the unemployment program payments, San Nicolas said.

Moreover, there is additional flexibility in the new House package, allowing the local government to use the $1.17 billion to replace missed revenues or to respond to negative economic impacts of COVID-19, essentially acting as an operational fund, according to the delegate.

Under these provisions, it is possible for the government of Guam to "zero out" the business privilege tax obligations business owners would otherwise pay in fiscal year 2021 and use federal funding in place of that revenue source – if the government can show how that fits within the parameters of the legislation.

"The key is how we phrase and how we pursue the offset," San Nicolas said. "We can make a very clear case that lowering BPT and using the $1.17 billion to backfill that is a financial mechanism that is being deployed by the government of Guam to respond to the negative economic impacts of COVID-19 because ... (it) has completely dried up our tourism market, our business revenues are tanked and the taxation at the local level is contributing to the financial hardship of these businesses."

The money will be deposited in GovGuam coffers within 30 days of enactment, San Nicolas said. Funding can also be used to pay for expenses carried over from fiscal 2020 as long as they fit within the broader parameters, he added.

If it materializes, that federal funding will eclipse GovGuam's fiscal 2021 budget, which San Nicolas said will be critical due to new funding needs moving forward.

In addition to $1.17 billion, the $2.2 trillion House package includes about $372 million in total for education on Guam and $446 million for health care, which can be used to build a hospital and critical infrastructure, according to San Nicolas. The package also contains language for a 75% earned income tax credit reimbursement to GovGuam, and is written in a way to be continuous for fiscal 2021 moving forward, he said.

Stimulus payments first issued under the CARES Act are also revived in the House package. This time, dependent children up to age 24 can be claimed, but they must be in college, San Nicolas said. The previous age limit for dependent children was 17. Qualified adults can also be claimed as dependents. The new language also clarifies that mixed-status families are included for stimulus aid, he said.

Unemployment compensation also is part of the House bill, not just the $300 per week from the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, but also the $600 per week from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, which is backdated to July 31, San Nicolas said.

For rental assistance, Guam will receive $66.9 million, of which 60% must be spent in two years. All of the funds must be spent in three years, San Nicolas said. The qualifying criteria for tenants or renters is an income below 80% of the median area income on Guam and an inability to obtain or maintain housing, or insufficient resources to pay for rent. The income considered is the household's current income, San Nicolas said.

The rental assistance comes with a 12-month eviction moratorium, but property owners can also seek assistance similar to landlords under Section 8, and rental assistance payments will be made directly to landlords, the delegate said.

About $29 million would be provided from the Homeowners Assistance Fund, he added. The House package also comes with another round of the Paycheck Protection Program, about $300 million for Guam, San Nicolas said.

The package also contains a small-business lifeline grant program and funding to assist restaurants. The proposal is about $1 trillion less than the aid package that passed the House in May, as part of the compromise with Republicans, who control the Senate.