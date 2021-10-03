Del. Michael San Nicolas on Friday announced he successfully pushed for the inclusion of an amendment that would help combat drug and human trafficking. The amendment is part of the new defense spending bill.

The 2022 National Defense Authorization Act includes making Guam and all U.S. territories and tribes eligible for High Intensity Financial Crime Area designation, the delegate stated in a press release.

This designation will create a money-laundering action team, comprising relevant federal, state and local enforcement authorities, prosecutors and financial regulators. They will coordinate anti-money-laundering efforts and combat other financial crimes that support terrorism, human trafficking and drug trafficking activities.

Additionally, Guam will be eligible for the Financial Crime-Free Communities Support Anti-Money-Laundering Grant Program to provide seed capital for emerging state and local counter-money-laundering enforcement efforts.

He said, in part, "by targeting illicit finance activity broadly, we can target drug-affiliated illegal activities including human trafficking, extortion and others that serve as feeder cells to the drug apparatus on Guam."

"With passage of the 2022 NDAA, and this amendment language, we will have the resources to go after the money that keeps these illegal activities alive, starving them out and making our community safer," San Nicolas said in the press release.