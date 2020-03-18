U.S. citizens on Guam and the rest of the territories will be included in the COVID-19 aid package that's working its way through the U.S. Congress and is receiving bipartisan support, said Delegate Michael San Nicolas.

Sen. Mitt Romney, a Republican from Utah, proposed on Monday that every American adult be given a $1,000 check "immediately" to help cope with the economic downturn and costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The proposal includes $500 per child.

There's bipartisan support for the idea, including from President Donald Trump, The Washington Post reported, adding that "the White House even suggested that the amount could be more than what Romney suggested, an acknowledgment of how big the economic crisis is becoming."

"We want to assure the people of Guam that the proposed $1,000 per adult and $500 per child being discussed will in fact include Guam and all territories if it comes to fruition, and this support could possibly be extended on a monthly basis for as much as three months with a review at the end of that period," San Nicolas stated. "All of this is still preliminary, but Guam is definitely at the table."

It's unclear if the proposed aid includes non-U.S. citizens.

It's possible the legislation will pass the Congress in three weeks but the legislation still is in draft stage in the House, San Nicolas added.