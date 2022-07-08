Guam can anticipate more than $1.5 billion in defense spending coming through the fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, according to Del. Michael San Nicolas.

"We are very pleased with the continued support of our colleagues to secure resources for Guam’s defense and our national security interests, which includes more funding for missile defense and the highest level of funding for military buildup projects on record," San Nicolas said in a press release.

The delegate said his office also is working to identify public defense access roads on Guam for more road investment and a behavioral health study to bring in more doctors for service members, veterans and their families, as well as for gold star families.

San Nicolas said his office also is working on an extension of Guam's quotas for foreign workers on H-2B visas to meet military and local project and housing needs, more frequent testing to protect groundwater and access to base amenities for Homeland Security personnel and federal firefighters.

The NDAA continues to be deliberated over, he added, with passage and enactment expected in the fourth quarter of this year.

Sen. Joe San Agustin, appropriations chairman for the Guam Legislature, said it would be great if Guam received more H-2B workers to help reduce the cost of building homes, as well as the cost of construction across the board.

At the same time, in reference to the total $1.5 billion, San Agustin noted that it takes time for money to be spent under military contracts.

"They can issue out a $300 million or $400 million contract, but it takes three or four years for it to be spent, because that's how it's projected. It's not, 'OK, we're going to get $1.5 billion in the bucket.' No, it doesn't work that way. ... The military buildup has been ongoing for the past 10 years. We're finally seeing money, and we're seeing money hit the ground through the workers and through the market and it's coming in. But it takes time for that money to get out," San Agustin said.