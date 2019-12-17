Congressman Michael San Nicolas said the territory is positioned for "historic relief" in the Medicaid program as a Dec. 21 deadline looms to avoid a federal government shutdown.

San Nicolas said the critical appropriations bill HR 1865 would give Guam a federal matching rate of 17% local to 84% federal for fiscal year 2020 and 2021. Historically the matching rate has been 45% local to 55% federal match.

"The reduction in local match is a dramatic savings for our people, as it will cost us half as much in local dollars to provide the same care," said the congressman. "With our hospital in desperate need of funds, this matching relief means more dollars can go directly to GMH to resolve critical issues they are facing.

The bill also includes an increase in the allotted cap on federal matching funds available. San Nicolas said Guam's cap of available Medicaid funds would raise almost 10-fold to $127 million for fiscal year 2020 and 2021.

With the exception of temporary increases that are now expiring under the Affordable Care Act, Guam's cap of available Medicaid funds would be limited to $17-$18 million.

"Not only does this potential matching environment give us the ability to double our buying power, the cap increase allows us to further leverage our Medicaid healthcare spending to ten times what it otherwise would have been," said San Nicolas.