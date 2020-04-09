Delegate: Guam will receive nearly $1M from CDC

Guam is receiving an additional $958,864 from the federal government to support a range of COVID-19-related costs such as test kits, lab equipment, supplies, infection control, surge staffing, monitoring of individuals and data management, Del. Michael San Nicolas announced Wednesday.

San Nicolas said he secured the money from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"The first wave of federal funding to support the public health crisis facing our island is underway," San Nicolas said. "With (personnel protective equipment) in constant demand, medical supplies strained and staffing demands intensified, these CDC funds will provide badly needed support to our front lines," San Nicolas said in a press release.

He said the funding will be used to supplement an existing cooperative agreement to jurisdictions identified as having the highest number of reported and accelerating COVID-19 cases. This is in addition to the $479,431 Guam received in March through the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act that Congress passed, he said.