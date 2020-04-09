Delegate: Guam will receive nearly $1M from CDC

SHIPMENT: A shipment of medical protective equipment including face masks is received from the Strategic National Stockpile to be sorted and distributed throughout Guam, Hawaii, the Northern Marianas and American Samoa. The shipment arrived in Hawaii on April 3. Guam also is receiving nearly $1 million from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for more protective gear, test kits and other needs. Veronica Verde/Federal Emergency Management Agency

Guam is receiving an additional $958,864 from the federal government to support a range of COVID-19-related costs such as test kits, lab equipment, supplies, infection control, surge staffing, monitoring of individuals and data management, Del. Michael San Nicolas announced Wednesday.

San Nicolas said he secured the money from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"The first wave of federal funding to support the public health crisis facing our island is underway," San Nicolas said. "With (personnel protective equipment) in constant demand, medical supplies strained and staffing demands intensified, these CDC funds will provide badly needed support to our front lines," San Nicolas said in a press release.

He said the funding will be used to supplement an existing cooperative agreement to jurisdictions identified as having the highest number of reported and accelerating COVID-19 cases. This is in addition to the $479,431 Guam received in March through the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act that Congress passed, he said.

