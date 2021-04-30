Delegate: Guam will respond to Biden call to action

The governor, lieutenant governor and Guam's delegate to Congress voiced optimism after hearing President Joe Biden's address to the nation on the 100th day of his presidency.
"Tonight in Washington, D.C., President Biden called America to action, and our territory of Guam will respond," Del. Michael San Nicolas said.
"The time is certainly upon us to set our island and our country on a path to bring meaningful improvements to the quality of life of every American. We will exhaust every resource we have to ensure full territorial inclusion and participation in the priorities outlined by the president, which collectively aim to ensure global preeminence, justice, security, opportunity and inclusion of we the people," according to San Nicolas in a statement.
"The Guam congressional office fully commits to the work ahead, and calls on our local leadership to embrace the emphasis on action and outcomes to not only resolve the problems on our island given lip service for years but to set the stage for our people to finally believe that we will do our duty and deliver on our commitments to them," San Nicolas added.
Jobs will be created
Biden said he took office during "the worst pandemic in a century. The worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. The worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War."
"Now – after just 100 days – I can report to the nation: America is on the move again. Turning peril into possibility. Crisis into opportunity. Setback into strength."
Biden highlighted efforts to create more jobs as part of his nationwide infrastructure plan.
"Independent experts estimate the American Jobs Plan will add millions of jobs and trillions of dollars in economic growth for years to come. These are good-paying jobs that can’t be outsourced. Nearly 90% of the infrastructure jobs created in the American Jobs Plan don’t require a college degree. 75% don’t require an associate’s degree."
"The Americans Jobs Plan is a blue-collar blueprint to build America," Biden said "And, it recognizes something I’ve always said: Wall Street didn’t build this country. The middle class built this country. And unions built the middle class."
Adelup reaction
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said President Biden outlined a plan "to not only build back but build back better."
"The proposed American Jobs Plan is much in line with our administration’s goal of creating more jobs, increasing internet access, and strengthening our power and water utility infrastructure,” said the governor. “We continue to work with the Biden-Harris administration to ensure the people of Guam and our sister territories are not forgotten.”
“President Biden’s proposed plan is the comprehensive and progressive package we need to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and to restore people’s faith in democracy. In order to rebuild stronger, we must implement policies that not only tackle our present issues but will meet the needs of the future,” added Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio.
"This means more jobs, better infrastructure, and meaningfully addressing the social and economic inequalities that have plagued this country well before COVID-19,” Tenorio said. “As President Biden said, 'America is on the move,' and Guam will continue to lead the nation in policies that get people back to work, children back in school, and vaccines into the arms of our people.”