Delegate: Guam will respond to Biden call to action

The governor, lieutenant governor and Guam's delegate to Congress voiced optimism after hearing President Joe Biden's address to the nation on the 100th day of his presidency.

"Tonight in Washington, D.C., President Biden called America to action, and our territory of Guam will respond," Del. Michael San Nicolas said.

"The time is certainly upon us to set our island and our country on a path to bring meaningful improvements to the quality of life of every American. We will exhaust every resource we have to ensure full territorial inclusion and participation in the priorities outlined by the president, which collectively aim to ensure global preeminence, justice, security, opportunity and inclusion of we the people," according to San Nicolas in a statement.

"The Guam congressional office fully commits to the work ahead, and calls on our local leadership to embrace the emphasis on action and outcomes to not only resolve the problems on our island given lip service for years but to set the stage for our people to finally believe that we will do our duty and deliver on our commitments to them," San Nicolas added.

Jobs will be created

Biden said he took office during "the worst pandemic in a century. The worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. The worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War."