Delegate highlights new and ongoing initiatives

Del. Michael San Nicolas at his annual congressional address Monday credited the scope and scale of pandemic federal bailouts to his role on the House of Representatives’ Financial Services Committee, which he said was one of just five committees “actively involved” in the crafting of these aid packages.

“We carved out funding specific to smaller businesses, smaller lending institutions and smaller communities, ensuring that agencies had to focus administrative resources and larger funding pools into areas like ours. The results and the outcomes speak for themselves,” San Nicolas said.

The delegate also highlighted other responses from his office in addition to securing federal pandemic aid, including mobilizing “24-hour operations” to field calls and inquiries, and connecting residents with assistance programs. San Nicolas personally “worked ‘til the sun came up for months,” he said. More than 12,000 calls have been fielded so far.

'No hoarding, no looting, no chaos'

San Nicolas told The Guam Daily Post that in spite of the influx of money to help impacted industries and households in need, doled out by the federal and local government – those efforts “pale in comparison” to what the island’s people have done to survive and “carry” the island through the pandemic. The sentiment was also shared during his address.

“Families unsure if they would have the resources they need tomorrow, reached into their pockets and into their pantries to help people they didn’t even know that needed them today. There was no hoarding, no looting, no chaos.”

He lauded communities on social media that helped residents navigate new federal and local assistance programs, and government workers who stepped outside of their traditional jobs to serve their community.

“If there is one thing all of the leaders in this room including myself need to take away from all of this, it is the fact that our people can do the impossible,” San Nicolas said. “If we just do our duty to make the resources they need available and provide the services they require of us reliably, there is nothing that can hold back this island of Guam.”

He gave his speech in the Guam Congress building.

New child tax credit begins next month

Federal assistance is still being rolled out, including a temporary monthly child tax credit authorized in the American Rescue Plan. San Nicolas said this will translate to $250 per child between 6 and 17, and $300 per child 6 and below. The monthly benefit is available to couples making $150,000 and below, and up to $112,000 for a single parent. The credit will be applied from July 15 to the end of the year.

“If you filed your taxes for 2019 or 2020, or if you received a stimulus check, you should be automatically enrolled. And the Department of Revenue and Taxation as usual will be working very hard to establish a process for those who need assistance and for those who remain nonfilers,” he said.

The delegate reaffirmed his commitment to a number of federal issues, including recent efforts to host Afghan refugees, to add a flight component to the Guam Air National Guard and deploy additional missile defense infrastructure locally. San Nicolas will also continue to push efforts in Congress to:

address a permanent improvement to Medicaid funding and eligibility;

secure Supplemental Security Income for all territories;

recognize the Vietnam War-era use of Agent Orange on Guam;

increase federal funding for Guam’s mass transit system; and

recognize CHamoru-owned businesses in the same way the federal government recognizes those owned by native Hawaiian and native Alaskan ones.

Grazing rights, trade agreements explored

San Nicolas revealed new initiatives as well.

His inquiries into the island’s exclusion from America’s trade agreements with Japan and South Korea, the delegate said, have left him with a “paradoxical blend of disappointment, hope, and intrigue.”

Guam's exclusion from these agreements results in imports and exports to the island not being charged the same lower rate as the rest of the nation, San Nicolas stressed. He said he has been working with the Biden administration to ensure that any similar international trade agreements, like the Trans-Pacific Partnership, will include the island.

“Intrigue aside, Guam must either be included in U.S. trade agreements, or be given an avenue to establish trade agreements on our own, rather than being left to default world market trade parameters that we are unable to address and that are detrimental to our ability to establish export-oriented industry,” he said.

San Nicolas is exploring negotiating grazing rights on unused military property to shore up on-island meat production. He said initial talks with the new leadership of Joint Region Marianas were positive, and encouraged local lawmakers to explore a similar program for unused land in the government of Guam’s inventory. He is also working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to secure a permitted, local slaughterhouse, and asked residents or businesses to reach out to his office if they were interested in operating one.

Leaders could ‘screw it up permanently’

As the island prepares for the reopening of the tourism-based economy, and a local budgeting cycle inflated with more than $600 million in federal bailout money, San Nicolas cautioned island leaders, including himself.

“We are strongly situated in the months and years ahead for a generational golden age of resources on our island not seen since the early 1990s. What we do with these recourses is going to define where we go generations from now,” he said.

San Nicolas discouraged using the federal assistance as a reason to lower local funding for education or health care, and pressed the government of Guam to address longstanding “legacy commitments” like the CHamoru Land Trust land leases and infrastructure for these land parcels, building new schools and “even just cutting the grass on the side of the road.”

GovGuam will no longer have to worry about Medicaid or Earned Income Tax Credit funding gaps, he said.

There will not be another $600 million gifted to Guam from the federal government, San Nicolas added.

“To the people in this room, to include myself – if we screw this up, we screw it up permanently.”