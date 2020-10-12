Delegate: House leadership keeps Guam pandemic relief intact after Trump administration attempt to exclude territories

Within 24 hours after the Trump administration initially announcing an end to negotiations, they re-initiated with lowered amounts to counter the legislation recently passed by the House known as "Heroes 2.0," Guam's voice in Congress stated in a press release.

Of note, stated Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas, "is the important point that the new offer from the administration excluded territories, and the House rejected the notion of leaving territories out of any new relief package."

"Immense credit needs to be given to Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House leadership for hearing the repeated call of territorial members of Congress to simply include territories in any relief package; after all, we are Americans too," San Nicolas, who is seeking reelection, stated.

"As negotiations stop and start it is important for we on Guam and all people of the territories to recognize that counter proposals are attempting to exclude us, but the House is holding firm that any plan that excludes territories is unacceptable," San Nicolas continued.

"Our work to ensure inclusion of territories is paying off, and we all need to support House leadership regardless of our politics, as any relief package that does not include Guam and our territories will leave us out and hurt our people, and the House of Representatives is fighting for us like never before to make sure that does not happen," San Nicolas added.

In light of these circumstances, relief negotiations remain strained and may not move forward prior to elections, however, San Nicolas said he "supports and calls on all of the people of Guam to stand firm that we be included as a basic premise of any new relief package, and that we likewise support the Congress in this effort."