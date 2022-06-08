Major annual addresses from Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Del. Michael San Nicolas, usually given in the early months of each year, have yet to be scheduled, and as the primary election gets closer, one of the island's gubernatorial candidates is considering whether to forgo the tradition in 2022.

Leon Guerrero initially scheduled her speech to be given at the Guam Congress Building on June 7, but under the recommendations of doctors, postponed the State of the Island address after being treated for an infection that caused respiratory issues.

Last Friday, San Nicolas informed Speaker Therese Terlaje that he, too, would delay his speech indefinitely.

"Out of respect for the governor's current health condition, we would like to afford her the time to recover before proceeding with our congressional address," he wrote.

The Guam Daily Post asked San Nicolas whether the request was to allow the governor to attend his State of Congress address, or to allow hers to be held first.

"I just didn't think it would be considerate to give a speech while she is in recovery," he said, recalling attacks he received while self-quarantining under a doctor's advice made him "sicker faster."

The governor should use her energy to get better, and so the speeches "can wait," the delegate said.

"I may even reconsider giving one altogether as it could look over-politicized as well, given the timeline," San Nicolas said.

Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's director of communications, confirmed a new date has not been finalized for the State of the Island address but clarified Leon Guerrero "will deliver" one.