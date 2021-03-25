Delegate: 'Phenomenal job getting the vaccines out'

Del. Michael San Nicolas doesn't always see eye-to-eye with Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on certain issues, but on the pace of Guam's COVID-19 vaccination, he gave her credit.

The governor's vaccine advisory committee essentially opened the COVID-19 vaccination to all who are of age to get the vaccine. The governor recently announced the COVID-19 vaccination is now open to anyone 16 or older. The previous threshold was 40 or older.

“I think the administration is doing a phenomenal job getting the vaccines out. We are doing better than most of the country, and that’s going to step No. 1 for us to be able to get ourselves as open as quickly as possible to be able to reassure our visitors that Guam is a safe destination," San Nicolas said.

The governor has said the island's tourism industry will reopen to international travelers on May 1 if the island meets its goal to vaccinate half of all age-eligible Guamanians by that date. The governor also aims to have 80% of the island's residents, age 16 or older, vaccinated for COVID-19 by July.

As of March 23, the number of fully vaccinated Guam residents has reached 30,911. The number of residents waiting for their second doses of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has reached 42,562. Within the next few weeks, when the 42,562 Guam residents receive their second doses, Guam will have well exceeded the halfway mark.

"That’s an awesome job on behalf of our governor so far. Hopefully, we can continue that trend,” he said. “Our people are doing excellent in mobilizing themselves to go and get vaccinated. So, we want to encourage people to do that as much as possible and continue to practice all the necessary safety measures so we can keep Guam a safe destination. So that when we do reopen we are going to be option No. 1 in our visitor’s list.”

The number of doses remaining on Guam – 14,387 as of Tuesday – falls short of the number of people who need second doses. GovGuam is waiting for the next batch of COVID-19 vaccine doses to arrive.

Getting community pulse

San Nicolas also said he is back on the island this week for meetings.

He wants to discuss the priorities for the $661 million in federal pandemic aid that GovGuam is set to receive.

“Of that large sum, it’s important for our leaders to collaborate. Our local Legislature, our local governor, and even our congressional office will be more than interested in sitting down at the table and really throwing ideas back and forth,” he said. “We have some real transformative opportunities. I think we need to focus on making sure that the tax refunds that we’ve been behind on for so many years actually become something that we are able to pay out much, much faster," San Nicolas said.

"I think that is something we can definitely achieve. And the governor’s proposal for a new hospital is definitely shared by the community, so those kinds of areas that I think that can have long-term results and long-term outcomes for our people would be the best things to be moving forward right now.”

He said he's also meeting with local stakeholders, "making sure we are going to be up-to-speed with what their needs are ... Mostly it’s just to make sure we are fully up to speed on what the local pulse is and what the local people need so we can make sure we are addressing it in Washington, D.C.”

San Nicolas said he expects to be on Guam through Sunday.