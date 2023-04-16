Delegate proposes increasing Guam missile defense funds

Del. James Moylan is looking to increase the budget for Guam's missile defense system by an additional $147 million.

In a press release, Moylan said in his submissions for the National Defense Authorization Act for 2024, he would like to increase the budget for the Guam missile defense system “to ensure that the defense of Guam is adequately prepared for various threats, inclusive of ballistic, hypersonic and cruise missile threats.”

Moylan explained the increased amount came after discussions in the House Armed Services Committee and United States Indo-Pacific Command, but was also influenced by President Joe Biden's 2024 budget submission.

Biden requested $397 million while the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command recommended a total of $544 million, so Moylan split the difference in the amounts to reach $147 million, according to the release from the delegate.

“Ensuring that our island and community are safe from the uncertainties is our priority, just as ensuring that this region is protected is a high-priority mission for USINDOPACOM,” Moylan stated.

According to the delegate, he discussed the proposal with Adm. John Aquilino, commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and colleagues on the Armed Services Committee in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“It was vital that one of our priority submittals was ensuring that adequate funding is provided for the Guam Missile Defense System,” the delegate stated. “My team and I will continue to advocate for this funding and will not accept any shortchanging of this necessity.”

Moylan promised he will keep the community updated as amendments are submitted to the National Defense Authorization Act this month and committee markups are scheduled for May.

Responses

Following the introduction of the amendment, The Guam Daily Post asked Guam National Guard spokesperson Mark Scott for comment about the potential increase of funds.

He responded after being part of an “introductory meeting” with Moylan to discuss the Guard's capabilities, that the Guard has established an open channel with the delegate.

“The defense of Guam and the Marianas is the Guam Guard's first priority,” Scott said. “We look forward to missile defense systems being implemented in ways that defend our people, land, water, culture and history from existential threats without creating additional threats of their own.”

The Post also asked for a comment regarding the increased funding from Joint Region Marianas, which responded with a statement from Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson echoing the sentiments of Guam's territorial militia.

“My No. 1 priority is the defense of this region and the defense of our island home, Guam,” Nicholson said. “We are witnessing others in the region push the limits of international norms and the rule of law, that we work hard to uphold. Maintaining defensive posture has never been more important. We will continue to advocate for the necessary resources to defend our island home and deter those who would defy our duty to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific.”