Delegate proposes use of $10M for economic relief for individuals

Del. Michael San Nicolas on Monday proposed the use of $10 million in anticipated advance war claims payment reimbursement from the federal government to get COVID-19 pandemic economic relief to the hands of Guam residents immediately.

Senators, however, would still need to re-appropriate the use of the $10 million, once the government of Guam receives it.

As of Monday noon, there's no telling whether senators would heed San Nicolas' recommendation. Senators have not been called into session to address COVID-19-related matters.

GovGuam should be able to receive the $10 million war claims payment reimbursement from the U.S. Treasury in about two weeks, San Nicolas said, citing his communication with the U.S. Treasury.

But he said GovGuam does not need to wait for the actual receipt of the money to start working on expedited relief for residents.

Governor: $10M not available

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, in a press briefing Monday afternoon, said the $10 million in war claims payment reimbursement cannot be used for COVID-19 relief. The $10 million has been earmarked for individual war claims payments, she said.

Guam and other territories are part of the COVID-19 $2 trillion federal stimulus package but the much needed help is not reaching island residents fast enough, so San Nicolas offered a public option and a private option.

San Nicolas' proposals would need either the Government of Guam Retirement Fund or the private banks to front the relief assistance payments.

Applicants will then have to assign their federal assistance payments to either GovGuam or the banks, similar to the advance war claims payments program.

Under San Nicolas' proposed public option, the GovGuam Retirement Fund, through the Guam Economic Development Authority, will use its capital pool to front the payment of economic relief.

Residents will be required to assign their economic relief assistance payments from the federal government to GEDA, the delegate said.

"If GEDA is to float a bond at this time...it will take longer than the federal money on its way," San Nicolas said. If (GEDA) drafts an indenture with the Retirement Fund, the Retirement Fund can provide the capital necessary for us to be able to roll out a program."

The indenture would need to have an interest expense, which would be funded by the $10 million in reimbursements that are due to the Government of Guam for the war claims program, San Nicolas said.

"A $10 million commitment as an interest capitalization will provide access to $142.8 million, at an assessed 7% interest rate. GEDA will go into this indenture with the Retirement Fund, and GovGuam would pledge $10 million as capitalized interest on indenture," the delegate said.

The maximum that a Guam resident could get from the federal economic relief assistance program is $1,200. San Nicolas said the proposed GEDA/Retirement Fund program would be able to fund 116,000 applications.

GEDA will be tasked to vet the applicants – those who filed 2018 or 2019 income tax returns, San Nicolas said.

The private option is for the banks to provide COVID-19 economic relief loans, similar to the tax refund loans they offered to Guam residents.

The difference is that the COVID-19 economic relief program will require mostly online banking to ensure social distancing, and the interest will be paid by GovGuam using the $10 million war claims advance payment funds.

Senators will need pass legislation to authorize banks to participate in the program, San Nicolas said.

The delegate said banks have the resources to take part in the program, while the public option could be more cumbersome to government resources.

Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, who was part of the video conference that San Nicolas hosted, said she will reach out to the GovGuam Retirement Fund and banks to get their input on the delegate's proposal.

The speaker could not say when senators will go into emergency session to help provide financial assistance to residents affected by COVID-19 and other efforts to prevent the further spread of the virus.

The delegate hosted a video conference with the speaker and Sens. Mary Torres and James Moylan, to present his plan to release economic impact payments in one week, at the earliest.

"These are pretty much local solution that will be able to get the money into the hands of our people hopefully within a week if the legislation is entertained and drafted fast enough and if the necessary infrastructure is put into place," San Nicolas said.

GovGuam or banks can also provide "lifeline loans" to unemployed Guam residents while waiting for the federal unemployment assistance to reach Guam, San Nicolas suggested.