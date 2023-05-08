Delegate pushing for more federal support for Guam if COFA renewed

This year marks the conclusion of the 20-year program that has allowed 94,000 Compact of Free Association migrants from the Federated States of Micronesia, the Marshall Islands and Palau to live and work in the U.S. and its territories. Federal officials believe it's time to evaluate the impact.

"As the United States and the Freely Associated States enter into the next 20 years of free association and, considering the current demographics, it is an appropriate time to evaluate and address the impact that compact migrants have on both the four affected jurisdictions as well as other states and communities in the continental United States,” the Department of the Interior said in a press release issued Friday.

Interior reported that more than half of the 94,000 COFA migrants now reside in the continental U.S., with an estimated 43% being U.S. citizens.

With regard to addressing the impact, Interior stated, "The Biden-Harris administration supports allowing compact migrants to become eligible for key federal social safety net programs while residing in the United States as a long-term solution to the financial impacts of compact migrants on state and territorial governments."

Guam Del. James Moylan said he was pleased to hear the Biden administration’s safety net program support, but said more is needed.

“While the Biden-Harris administration continues to express the need to enhance safety net programs for migrants freely relocating from Compact of Free Association nations, which we absolutely support as part of the solution, there seems to be no real effort to provide mandatory reimbursements,” Moylan said in a press release issued Saturday.

He also asserted the Interior release "fails to recognize that, while safety net programs may assist with reducing the burden provided to our public health entities, inclusive of (Guam Memorial Hospital) and Guam Behavioral Health (and Wellness Center), there will continue to be a resource drain at (Guam Department of Education), (Guam Police Department), (Department of Corrections), and other government of Guam agencies as the legal migration continues.”

Impact on Guam

As a U.S. territory, Guam is sure to see an impact with the end of the COFA agreements as it brings the end of mandatory and discretionary compact-impact appropriations, he said.

"There still needs to be a healthy discussion and education campaign with both the executive branch and Congress on the need to provide mandatory appropriations to offset the costs which COFA host communities, such as Guam, continue to incur as part of an agreement established by the federal government with other countries," Moylan said.

Under the concluding COFA program, Congress provided $30 million per year in mandatory appropriations to offset additional costs attributable to compact migrants.

In 2012, additional discretionary funds, ranging from $3 million to $6 million per year were provided by Congress to augment the $30 million in compact-impact funds.

The funds were distributed by Interior based on the ratio of compact migrants living in each jurisdiction, but, according to Moylan, the federal agency failed to acknowledge the funding level’s inequity.

“For 20 years, the $13 million to $14 million in mandatory funding, along with the $2 million to $3 million in discretionary funding (since 2012) which was provided to Guam on (an) annual basis, was very much inequitable compared to what our island expended in resources as a COFA host community,” Moylan said.

"On a per capita basis, Guam has been the most popular migration destination and will continue to be so after this upcoming renewal phase. Plus, considering our population, even if 10% of relocating COFA migrants were to identify Guam as their new home each year, the impact on our resources would be much more detrimental for our island compared to if the same 10% were to relocate to Hawaii or even Arkansas," he said.

Ultimately, any extension of compact-impact funding or extension of federal benefits to compact migrants is up to Congress.

Interior has committed to continue working with Congress on these matters, including the proposed Compact Impact Fairness Act.

"I look forward to engaging with my colleagues in the House Natural Resources Committee, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and her administration, along with the 37th Guam Legislature, in ensuring that a reasonable solution is identified at the end of the day," Moylan said. "Our office is also communicating with the (Department of the Interior) to schedule dates for upcoming meetings with their key personnel, and I appreciate their desire to work mutually."

Moylan said he's also working with the House Natural Resources Committee on the initial meeting on the COFA discussions, which he said is being finalized.